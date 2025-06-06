Parshat Naso: Rich people’s problems

Birkat Kohanim (the Priestly Blessing) in this week’s Torah portion offers a person everything he could possibly dream of:

“May the Lord bless you and protect you. May the Lord shine His face upon you and be gracious to you. May the Lord lift up His countenance toward you and grant you peace” (Numbers 6:24-26).

Our sages and Torah commentators explain:

“May He bless you” – with wealth.

"And protect you" – from any harm.

He’ll bless you with sons and daughters – and they will be shielded from all evil.

And if you worry about the hostility or envy that often accompany success, the blessing continues:

“And be gracious to you” – you will be endowed with grace and charm in the eyes of others.

But what about the sleepless nights of a businessperson, someone with property and assets? As the sages taught:“The more possessions, the more worry” (Pirkei Avot 2:7).

King Solomon said it best

King Solomon, the wisest of all men, said it best:

“Sweet is the sleep of the laborer, whether he eats little or much; but the abundance of the rich will not let him sleep” (Ecclesiastes 5:11).

Even these “rich people’s problems” are addressed in Birkat Kohanim: “And grant you peace.” According to the commentators, “peace” means rest and serenity. Thus, in this one blessing, we find everything a person might wish for: abundance, health, satisfaction, loving relationships, and inner peace.

And yet, sometimes even someone who has attained everything he once dreamed of might feel a deep sense of emptiness. Without anything new to strive for, he may lose his sense of purpose. We’ve heard of successful individuals who had everything, yet out of boredom and emptiness, found themselves in dark places – not for lack of comfort but for lack of meaning.

To fill this existential void, a final element is added in the next verse:

“And they shall place My name upon the Children of Israel, and I shall bless them” (Numbers 6:27).

Here, God promises His own personal blessing – a divine supplement to the blessing of the priests. But it comes with a vital instruction: “Place My name…” In other words: Bring God into your story. Live with a sense of the divine.

Fill your life with holiness and closeness to God. When you do, your life gains meaning. Your daily routine becomes infused with purpose and deep fulfillment.

We are here in this world as emissaries. We are meant to bring light and goodness into the world, to give, to share, to increase kindness, and to master our impulses. This is the path to a meaningful life – and that is the truest source of joy and satisfaction.

Overcoming FOMO

This spiritual nourishment is also the remedy for today’s growing phenomenon of FOMO – fear of missing out.

Due to technology and constant media exposure, more and more people feel a constant anxiety that they’re missing out on something someone else is experiencing in the moment. FOMO causes an inner restlessness – even for those who have everything – because of the relentless demand for instant gratification, the pressure of “here and now.”

But when you live a life filled with meaning, spiritual fulfillment, faith, and connection to God, when you immerse yourself in Torah, in acts of kindness, in the performance of mitzvot – you receive a remarkable gift: a profound inner peace and emotional serenity that no material wealth can offer.

That is the true blessing God has given us.

The writer is rabbi of the Western Wall and Holy Sites.