The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Judaism Torah Portion

Parashat Vayetzeh: Transformation

Jacob has not learned to love

By DAVID WOLPE  
NOVEMBER 26, 2020 14:16
Rachel and Leah 88 248 (photo credit:)
Rachel and Leah 88 248
(photo credit: )
“When morning came, there was Leah!” (Gen. 29:25). How could Jacob believe he was in bed with Rachel and not know he was lying beside Leah? Even if Rachel colluded, telling Leah secrets she and Jacob shared, is it credible that a man in love would not know that the woman he loved was not the woman to whom he made love?
While wryly true that sometimes the person we go to bed with is not the person we wake up to, there is a mystery here. Its solution may lie in the teachings of a Jewish philosopher of the 20th century.
Martin Buber wrote about the difference between two fundamental types of relationships – I-It and I-Thou. The first is a relationship governed by utility. I need you for something – whether a glass of water or a shoulder to cry on. My relationship is fundamentally about my need. As Buber put it, “without ‘It’ man cannot live, but one who lives with ‘It’ alone is not a man.” (Yes, his language is gendered – it was 1923.)
An I-Thou relationship is one in which, even if only for a brief time, you bring all of yourself to another person who is also fully present. There is no calculation; it is not about my own needs. Each person is seen in the fullness of his or her humanity.
Jacob is a man who has learned to serve his needs. He tricked or coerced his brother Esau into selling him the birthright. He has no regard for Esau’s weakness except to exploit it. Esau’s pain, which leads him to cry out when he discovers the trick, is not real to Jacob.
Isaac is Jacob’s old, blind father. Jacob tricks him into believing he is Esau to obtain the birthright blessing. What sort of son, even if encouraged by his mother, practices such a deception on his father? One to whom another person is not entirely real. One who sees his own father as a means to an end. Before Jacob’s cupidity and guile, Isaac is an “It,” not a “Thou.” Jacob has not yet grown into a man, and to him every situation provides opportunities, not encounters.
Even Jacob’s initial experience of God is marked by a utilitarian cast. After his dream of the ladder at Bethel, Jacob declares: “If God will be with me and will watch over me on this journey I am taking and will give me food to eat and clothes to wear so that I return safely to my father’s household, then the Lord will be my God” (Gen. 28:20-21).
Jacob has not learned to love. Love, in the words of Irish writer Iris Murdoch, is the “extremely difficult realization that someone else is real.”
Now place such a man, to whom other people are not entirely real, in a bed next to a woman he believes he loves. Is he paying attention to her or to himself? Does he understand what it means to see another human being in all her complexity and depth and pain and joy? Can Jacob have an I-Thou experience?
There is more to come for Jacob, however. He wrestles an angel in the middle of the night and, as dawn breaks, asks for a blessing. The angel changes his name from Jacob to Israel. As a rabbi, I have been asked for many blessings; I have never responded, “Your name was Fred – and now it is Irving!” But, of course, the angel was giving Jacob the greatest and most important blessing – that of self-transformation. He did not have to be in the future what he had been in the past.
The next day Jacob goes out and sees his brother Esau – really sees him. Esau witnesses the transformation in the brother he hated and hunted through the years. They fall on each other’s necks and weep.
At times, the greatest act of faith is not to believe in God but to see God in one another. It is not easy, but it can be done. We have before us the model of Jacob our forefather, who gave us all his name, Israel.
The writer is Max Webb Senior Rabbi of Sinai Temple in Los Angeles and the author of ‘David the Divided Heart.’ Follow him on Twitter: @rabbiwolpe.


Tags Torah rabbi bible Sefer Torah
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel needs to give Jonathan Pollard a quiet homecoming By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Don’t give Pollard a hero’s welcome – or Trump a hero’s send-off – opinion By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader Joe Biden has underestimated Iran – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Amotz Asa-El Naftali Bennett comes of age By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Efraim Inbar Time for an Israeli peace initiative for Palestinian conflict – opinion By EFRAIM INBAR, ERAN LERMAN

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists claim to reverse aging process
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber at Aviv Clinic in Florida
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
4 Why has the US sent B-52s back to the Middle East? - Analysis
A U.S. B52 plane (R) flies during Exercise Eager Lion at one of the Jordanian military bases in Zarqa, east of Amman, Jordan, May 24, 2016.
5 Palestinians restore ties with Israel
Palestinian security forces guard outside al-Istishari hospital in Ramallah

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by