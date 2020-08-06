The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

3 Iranian planes landed in Beirut after explosion, what did they bring?

If Iran was moving medical supplies, as Iran’s leaders have said they would like to provide, then why not have photos and news media on hand to document the delivery of the Iranian aid?

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
AUGUST 6, 2020 15:20
plane crash at the Boryspil… REUTERS 19/01/2020 12:16 IRAN-NUCLEAR/IAEA FILE PHOTO: An Iranian flag flutters in front of the IAEA headquarters in Vienna REUTERS Link copied to clipboard. (internationalbox) FILE PHOTO: An Iranian flag flutters in front of the IAEA headquarters in Vienna 19/01/2020 12 (photo credit: REUTERS/ LEONHARD FOEGER)
plane crash at the Boryspil… REUTERS 19/01/2020 12:16 IRAN-NUCLEAR/IAEA FILE PHOTO: An Iranian flag flutters in front of the IAEA headquarters in Vienna REUTERS Link copied to clipboard. (internationalbox) FILE PHOTO: An Iranian flag flutters in front of the IAEA headquarters in Vienna 19/01/2020 12
(photo credit: REUTERS/ LEONHARD FOEGER)
Large Iranian planes, including 747s, have been flying into Beirut in the wake of the massive explosion that killed hundreds and wounded thousands. They appear to join an international airlift that has brought medical and search and rescue support for Lebanon. However, Iran’s media, usually quick to propagandize any Iranian accomplishment, has been silent on what the planes brought. This adds to a mystery of why so many large Iranian planes suddenly arrived in Beirut and leads to questions about whether they may be using the crisis as a cover.
Iran is a key ally of Hezbollah. It usually traffics weapons to the terrorist group via Damascus. Iran has sought to provide precision guided munitions and other deadly ordnance to Hezbollah over the years. In the wake of the massive explosion Iran’s leaders expressed solidarity with Lebanon, but they did not indicate an airlift was under way to provide medical aid an send search and rescue teams. 
On August 6 an Iranian 747 with the serial number 21486 and operated by Saha airlines (cPN-7962/EP-SHB), appeared to head into Beirut although it had no destination or point of origin marked for open source flight tracking applications. Journalist Avi Scharf who often tracks flights in the region noted that it was an Iran Cargo 747 usually on a “Damascus express” route. Another flight named QFZ9964 (Registration EP-FAB) flying a Boeing 747 appeared to land on August 5. This was a Fars Air Qeshm flight that normally would have gone to Damascus.  It landed in the evening. Another flight operated from Iran by Caspian Airlines (CPN7960) also flew towards Beirut on August 5. It’s registration was given as EP-SHH. It appeared to arrive in the afternoon.

The Iranian flights to Beirut may in part be linked to flying Iranians home from Beirut who were injured or affected by the blast. The overall details were not clear in Iranian media but there was a hint online about this effort.
The Iranian flights are mysterious because some of them have been involved in alleged illicit trafficking of munitions or other items to Syria and other countries. For instance the EP-SHB flight, which is the Saha airlines 747, was allegedly damaged in a September 15, 2018 airstrike in Damascus, according to online social media air sleuth @Gerjon_. 

The US has in the past sanctioned Saha airlines, accusing it of being a subsidiary of the Iranian IRGC. It has also sanctioned Qeshm Fars Air. It appears the US Treasury has also sanctioned Caspian Airlines as well. This means three sanctions flights arrived in Beirut. A search of Fars News, Tasnim News, ISNA, IRNA and Press TV in Iran did not reveal many details about the flights. Such a large airlift would appear to be about more than just evacuating a few citizens. These are cargo flights apparently and used often to transport things, such as munitions. They are at the center of attempts to sanction and track Iran’s activities.
The lack of details about the flights in Iranian media raises questions about them. If Iran was moving medical supplies, as Iran’s leaders have said they would like to provide, then why not have photos and news media on hand to document the delivery of the Iranian aid? Other countries have showcased their support. Iran’s media has included statements about how Iran views the Lebanese people as brothers, but no details about actual aid. With three large flights capable of flying massive amounts of aid in, and no media coverage, it would appear something else was happening in the last 48 hours.
Would Iran use the cover of the disaster and the fact that adversaries who watch Iran’s illicit transfers of weapons are less likely to do anything while Beirut is in the midst of a major disaster, to fly in munitions or other nefarious items. Or could it be moving gold and other items out of the country? Neither question is clear but what is known is that three planes, none of them with a clear Beirut destination, seem to have landed in Beirut in the two days after the massive explosion. This is not part of their usual manifest and if Iran was just evacuating some people it could use one airline to do it and make several trips. If it was moving medical supplies it would likely have a team from its media networks on the flight. 
In July Iran said the US intercepted one of its flights over Syria. IN the past Iranian flights have delivered weapons to Hezbollah via Syria and the weapons have been struck soon after leaving various airports in Syria. Iran even delivered an air defense system in April 2018 allegedly to T-4 base in Syria. It was also hit by an airstrike. 


Tags Iran Lebanon beirut
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The real tragedy for Lebanon is Hezbollah's continuing stranglehold By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isi Leibler Annexation is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. COVID-19 mustn't derail it By ISI LEIBLER
Sima Vaknin-Gil Global chaos is breeding antisemitism. Global leaders must end it By SIMA VAKNIN-GILL
Emily Schrader Education, not censorship, must be used to tackle online antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Is COVID-19 the death of the synagogue? By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1 Dozens dead, thousands injured in massive Beirut explosion
The scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. The blast, which rattled entire buildings and broke glass, was felt in several parts of the city.
2 Tens of thousands protest in Jerusalem, across Israel
Protesters rally in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Jerusalem residency, calling for his resignation.
3 Hebrew U. archaeologist says he found 'face of God'
A clay head dated to the 10th century BC, found at Khirbet Qeiyafa
4 Israel strikes Syria in response to attempted terrorist attack
Attack in Syria on August 25, 2019.
5 Speculation and fear after massive explosion in Beirut
Smoke rises after an explosion was heard in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by