300 people rally in Iraq, call to normalize ties with Israel

Roughly three hundred Iraqi leaders called to normalize ties with Israel through joining the Abraham Accords , several sources have reported on Friday and Saturday.

A conference was held in Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan , with prominent Sunni and Shi'ite figures to establish diplomatic relations with Jerusalem. It was organized by the New York-based Center for Peace Communications.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid was quoted saying, "Since the day this government took office, our goal has been to expand the Abrahamic Accords. The event in Iraq inspires hope for places we have not thought of before."

"We and Iraq share a common history and roots in the Jewish community, and whenever someone reaches out to us, we will do everything to reach back," he added.

The Iraqi government issued an official statement on behalf of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Khazim, N12 reported, stating that the rally "did not represent the opinion of the population and the people of Iraq - but only the position of those who participated in it."

Iraq's President Barham Salih meets with Iran's new President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran, Iran August 5, 2021. (credit: Presidency of the Republic of Iraq Office/Handout via REUTERS)

Chemi Peres, son of former Prime Minister Shimon Peres, attended the press conference, speaking about the need for peace.

Former Minister of Communications Ayoob Kara tweeted, "Congratulations to the hundreds of Iraqis who attended tonight's first peace conference in Erbil and called for Iraq to join the Abrahamic Accords and the economic peace process."