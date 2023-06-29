Israel-Saudi normalization requires more long-term planning - analysis

Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to the United States, Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud, gave a recent interview in which she said that integration of the Middle East as a group of countries was important. This would include sovereign states with a “shared and common interest,” she said.

“Integration means our people collaborate, our businesses collaborate, and our youth thrive," she said, according to an article in the Jewish Insider.

The important comments were made at the Aspen Ideas Festival. On the one hand, this illustrates how mainstream the discussion of Israel-Saudi ties has become. The ties appear to be in a constant spotlight. As such the issue of normalization has been put on a pedestal and every small incident in Israel, or the Gulf, or the US, is then tied to normalization.

This focus can create a potentially problematic linkage because it requires a response on every occasion to see whether the latest news may reduce or improve the chances of normalization. It also has the unintended consequence of sometimes appearing to strain ties or create illusions of tensions.

Saudi Arabia, for instance, is concerned about recent violence in the West Bank. With the spotlight on potential ties, every clash in the West Bank appears to raise questions about whether this will be a setback. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the Council on Foreign Relations recently that, while both Saudi Arabia and Israel are interested in the prospect of normalization and they both want the US to play a role, the current clashes in the West Bank are akin to a fire burning in their backyard.

FLANKED BY Ron Dermer on his right and Tzachi Hanegbi on his left, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with a bipartisan US Senate delegation that is part of the Abraham Accords lobby, on Wednesday. (credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)

Linking Saudi normalization with a prerequisite of peace

“It's going to be a lot tougher, if not impossible, to both deepen the existing agreements as well as to expand them to include, potentially, Saudi Arabia,” Blinken said. The linkage of peace with Riyadh to incidents in the West Bank conjures up the previous era when, in 2016, US Secretary of State John Kerry said that “there will be no advance and separate peace with the Arab world without the Palestinian process and Palestinian peace…Everybody needs to understand that. That is a hard reality.”

This linkage of normalization with issues in the West Bank has a long history. The Kerry comments at the time were part of the larger milieu of accepted truths which posited that Israel’s “right-wing” government was preventing peace because the lack of a two-state solution meant there couldn’t be peace with other countries.

It’s worth pausing to unpack this. After the 1967 war, Israel was encouraged to trade “land for peace.” A paradigm was created that led to the Oslo agreements. However, those agreements were constructed in such a way that “final status” issues would make an actual two-state solution and final peace impossible because the framers knew the refugees would never return. Furthermore, they knew that Jerusalem would never be divided and that most Jewish communities in the West Bank would never be evacuated.

Israel was told it couldn’t have peace with a dozen countries unless it withdrew to the 1967 lines, setting up an impossible situation. In addition, the prospect of peace with the Gulf was held up as a kind of scheme, using the lack of peace to pressure Israel.

Israel is basically the only country in the world where the lack of a peace deal on one issue is used to prevent diplomatic ties. Diplomatic ties are usually seen as the most basic level of ties, even among countries that don’t get along. For instance, the Pakistan-India conflict which emerged in 1948, the same time as Israel’s conflict with numerous Arab states in 1948, was not held up as a reason for India or Pakistan not to have relations with other countries.

There is also no evidence that lack of normalization of ties with Israel has helped achieve peace. Had all the Arab states normalized with Israel in 1949 there likely would have been no 1967 war, and therefore no “occupation” of the West Bank. Instead, lack of ties fueled the conflict.

Now, fast forward to 2020 and the Abraham Accords. The Accords have proven durable and important, and countries have now realized how essential they are for the region and the world. Recently the US House of Representatives passed a bipartisan bill to create an envoy for the Abraham Accords. United States Air Force Lt. General Alexus Grynkewich, Commander of the Ninth Air Force and the Combined Forces Air Component Commander for US Central Command, said on June 21 that Air Forces Central Command is focusing on the integration of regional air and missile defense in the Middle East.

A Middle East Air Defense group is part of the integration of the region and the creation of stability. These are the incremental blocks that help form the basis for potential Israel-Saudi ties.

THE HISTORIC Abraham Accords, signed in 2020, have already led to rapid growth in trade and cooperation in a wide range of areas from investment and innovation to food security and health. (credit: TOM BRENNER/REUTERS)

Contrast the positive steps, such as the Abraham Accord envoy, or regional air defenses, and growing trade between Israel and the Gulf; with the focus on challenges. An article in mid-June noted that there was a linkage between Riyadh wanting a civilian nuclear program and normalization with Israel. According to The New York Times, that wasn’t the only hurdle; Saudi Arabia also wants a defense pact and fewer restrictions on US arms sales.

There are other issues in play as well. Iran-Saudi ties have been brokered by China and there are questions about the US's long-term commitment to the region. Do Saudi-Iran ties reduce the chances of Israel-Saudi ties; and does China’s inroads change the calculus?

Riyadh has also said that its position on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict hasn’t officially changed. It backed the Arab Peace Initiative in 2002 and that plan calls for peace in return for a just and comprehensive peace with the Palestinians based on a two-state solution.

What is clear is that there is a lot of focus on potential Israel-Saudi ties. The US puts it under a spotlight often. US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan discussed normalization in May. In April, US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham told reporters in Jerusalem that an opportunity for normalization could end in 2024.

Sometimes the hurdles highlighted to normalization appear like a feedback loop of diminishing returns. This is like placing a stumbling block where none existed before. The essence of this feedback loop goes something like this: "Normalization could happen, however, the election of a right-wing government is a setback. Normalization could happen but first there must be a comprehensive peace, and the right-wing government makes that harder and while it could happen, the clashes in the West Bank make it difficult. And China’s inroads in the region and Iran’s moves make it harder, and the US needs to commit more to make it happen, but also civilian nuclear power, and also and also."

There’s something about the last six months of near-daily discussions about normalization that make it feel like a very close, known quantity, and at the same time something that seems like a Gordian knot. This is in large part because increased focus leads to increased controversies.

In addition, actors that seek to spoil normalization may have more leverage, such as Iranian-backed terror groups such as Islamic Jihad’s operatives in Jenin. With one operation they think they can derail a deal that could be worth billions in trade and help knit together a corridor of stability stretching from Greece to India. This is not reasonable, and as such it’s worth keeping an eye on the larger picture. Integration of the region is growing, momentum is building. Riyadh has its timetable for potential normalization. It has already played a key role in backing the peace deals with Bahrain and the UAE and encouraging other signs of moderation that lay a groundwork for ties.