Arar border crossing between Saudi Arabia and Iraq open for business

Iraq’s Arar border crossing has been closed since 1990. That’s thirty years, an extraordinarily long time. This week the Arar border crossing opened. It is part of a gradual process of Saudi Arabia and Iraq seeking to rebuild ties in the last four years. Former US anti-ISIS envoy Brett McGurk and former US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson believed in this mission and it appears that the relatively slow process is moving in the direction of more trade and flights. There are major questions however because pro-Iranian militias in Iraq continue to threaten the Gulf States and also slander Saudi Arabia often. This is part of the broader regional tensions. The militias tend to blame Riyadh for extremist groups in Iraq, arguing that years ago it was Saudi Arabia that backed Iraqi Sunni insurgents. But there is more to this than just claims of Riyadh backing extremists. The larger context is Iran’s play to control Iraq. Iran doesn’t want a self-sufficient Iraq, it wants Iraq to be its “near abroad” and totally dependent on Iran. Iraq’s pro-Iran militias, such as Badr, have infiltrated the interior ministry in Iraq and the have taken over police and paramilitary forces, providing themselves salaries. They use the Hezbollah and IRGC model, taking over military aspects of the state, the economy and political parties. Saudi Arabia doesn’t have answer for that and is concerned about threats from Iraq. Other Gulf states such as Bahrain and the UAE also see pressure from Iran in Iraq. However, overall, the new border crossing and chance for trade could help Iraq economically and aid it to overcome problems it faces from lack of enough money to pay government salaries, and an unstable global oil market. Iraq needs massive investment in infrastructure and the standard of living after decades of neglect. Riyadh has the know-how but it is unclear if Iraqis will take advantage of it.
