Is Iran’s new drone swarm Shahed-136 tech a gamechanger? - analysis

These types of drones fly directly into a target and self-destruct, and Iran seems to have acquired it.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: DECEMBER 26, 2021 12:08

Updated: DECEMBER 26, 2021 12:16
An explosion is seen at an Iranian missile and drone test at the 17th Great Prophet drill in Iran. (photo credit: Ali Yeghane Lari/Mehr News Agency)
An explosion is seen at an Iranian missile and drone test at the 17th Great Prophet drill in Iran.
(photo credit: Ali Yeghane Lari/Mehr News Agency)
Over the last several days, images of a new Iranian drone launcher have appeared online and in Iranian media. The drones, dubbed Shahed 136, were combined with missiles in a drill that Iran says took place last week. Iran has called these types of drones a “suicide drone” or kamikaze drone. This means that they fly directly into a target and self-destruct.  
Iran fires long-range missiles during drills in warning to Israel (Credit: WANA via Reuters)
These types of drones have been mentioned by Iranian media before but have not been shown in such detail in the past. Tom O’Connor, writing for Newsweek in January 2021, noted: “Imagery seen by Newsweek and confirmed by an expert who follows Iranian activities in the region indicate the presence of Iranian Shahed-136 loitering munitions, also called ‘suicide drones,’ deployed to the northern Yemeni province of Al-Jawf, an area of the country controlled by the Ansar Allah, or Houthi, Zaidi Shiite Muslim rebel movement.” This was the first time that this type of drone was mentioned in overseas deployment. Prior to this, Iran had built kamikaze drones, but this specific type had not been seen in public military drills before. 
Now we know that, according to Iran’s own government media, the Shahed 136 exists and is not only a kamikaze drone but that Iran has created a new way to launch the drones in a kind of multiple launch or drone swarming format. Drone swarms are a new technology where multiple drones are used to strike at a target which can overwhelm air defenses.
In the past, drones, such as the US Predator, were not usually used alongside other drones. In addition, drones have not often been used to enter contested airspace, like the well-defended airspaces of Israel or Saudi Arabia. This is because drone technology was mostly dominated by the US, Israel and several other countries up until recently.
Now, Iran, China and other drone powers have entered the game. Iran has invested heavily in kamikaze drone technology, including the types of drones known as Qasef in Yemen and Hamas’ Shehab drone. These are based on Iranian technology and models. Recent reports at ALMA Research Center said that Hezbollah may have some 2,000 drones, many of them based on Iranian models.  
The new launcher that Iran unveiled in its recent drill appears to have five layers, or racks, on which drones can be fitted before launch. The launcher can be mounted on the back of a truck, so that it could be disguised as freight, looking like any other commercial truck plying the roads. Pro-Iranian groups have even done this before in Iraq where they mounted 107mm or 122mm rockets on the back of trucks. In one documented case they secreted the rockets under the bed of a normal commercial truck to fire them at a US facility in Iraq. Back in September 2020 Iran also put rockets into a shipping container to hide them.  
Iran’s new launcher for its Shahed 136 ostensibly gives it the ability to not only hide them but to stuff five drones in these types of converted trucks. It could conceivably launch dozens of these drones at a target in a kind of “swarm.” Although there is no evidence that the drones can communicate with each other, or that they have the kind of advanced artificial intelligence swarming capability that exists in the West, this does not mean they do not pose a threat.
A truck with a secret drone compartment can be used to strike targets or be used to probe air defenses. Iran did this in 2019 in Saudi Arabia, using drones and cruise missiles to attack Abqaiq. Despite proper radar and air defense, the Saudis did not stop the drones. Iran’s advances since then clearly pose a greater threat now throughout the region. The Shahed 136 is not a very large drone, according to the images, but it contains a warhead, making it a potentially dangerous weapon and not easy to detect because of its size and small radar cross-section.  
Iran’s advancements with the Shahed-136 are not new. The drone has based the design of the drone on existing loitering munitions used in other countries. In addition, it is not the first country to dream up the idea of a multiple drone launcher system.
Azerbaijan released a music video in April 2018 that showed a truck with a launcher on the back that had 12 doors for drones to fly out of. According to reports at the time, the video showed Harop drones, a type of drone made by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI). Azeri officials praised this drone in September 2020 statements. According to Israel HaYom in October 2020 a report from Armenia had said that a Harop crashed in Iran. “The Armenian Unified Infocenter reported the aircraft was an Israeli-manufactured IAI Harop kamikaze drone that crossed from Azerbaijan to Iranian territory and was shot down by Iranian forces or crashed in Ardebil, not far from fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.” 
It's not known if Iran used that Harop as a model in 2020 and based its launcher on the Azeri system. The Iranian launch system is different in its positioning and method. However, the overall concept is the same. The concept is to give the forces the ability to launch several drones at the same time. 
Reports at Newsweek in January 2021 said the Shahed-136 had a range of some 2,000km. This is a long range for such a small drone, yet it appears unlikely it can achieve this range. However, the reports appeared to coincide with claims that Iran had sent this drone to the Houthis in Yemen. A 2,000km radius around Yemen would mean the drone could reach Eilat in southern Israel or threaten shipping vessels in the Gulf of Oman.  
The threat of a drone swarm of the type Iran has now showcased is rising. Iran has experimented with this before, but its new launcher and new drones appear to present a more serious threat than in 2019. If Iran were to traffic these systems to Iraq, Syria, Lebanon or Yemen with the types of multiple launchers it has built, this would put a new threat in play in any future conflict with Israel.  


