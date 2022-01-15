The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Algeria prepares for war with Morocco, panics due to Israel - report

In November, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz signed the first-ever defense and security memorandum of understanding with his Moroccan counterpart.

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Published: JANUARY 15, 2022 17:38
A demonstrator waves an Algerian flag (photo credit: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN HARTMANN)
A demonstrator waves an Algerian flag
(photo credit: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN HARTMANN)
The People's Democratic Republic of Algeria - the formal name for the northern Africa nation - is in a state of acute anxiety and paranoia over the growing military cooperation between Israel and Morocco’s Royal Armed Forces.
The French news organization L'Opinion  reported in late 2021 that "the tension rises every day a little more between Algeria and Morocco, to the point that we are now talking about war between the two Maghreb countries."
The Paris-based news outlet quoted sources close to the Algerian military who said that "Algeria does not want war with Morocco, but it is ready to do so.”
A self-described “hawkish” source close to Algeria’s military told the French  paper that “if it has to be done, it is today, because we are militarily superior at all levels and this may not be the case in a few years.”
The source added that what is upsetting the Algeria regime “is Israel's support for Morocco. This will change the situation, within an estimated three-year period.”
DEFENSE MINISTER Benny Gantz and Morocco’s Defense Administration Minister Abdellatif Loudiyi sign a defense memorandum in Rabat last month. (credit: ISRAEL DEFENSE MINISTRY) DEFENSE MINISTER Benny Gantz and Morocco’s Defense Administration Minister Abdellatif Loudiyi sign a defense memorandum in Rabat last month. (credit: ISRAEL DEFENSE MINISTRY)
According to a L'Opinion source, “the weapons that worry Algerians the most are those related to electronic warfare and drones.
“For now, the Americans are telling the Israelis not to supply weapon systems that could cause an immediate military imbalance in favor of Morocco.”.
In November, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz signed the first-ever defense and security memorandum of understanding with his Moroccan counterpart.
Defense News reported in November that "the Moroccan military has purchased the Israeli counter-drone system Skylock Dome, and in the same month, media outlets reported that Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) secured   $22 million deal to provide  Morocco with "kamikaze" drones.
L’Opinion reported that the appointment of former defense minister Amir Peretz as head of IAI, creates additional worries for Algeria's regime. Peretz was born in the city of Bejaad in the Moroccan province of Beni-mellal-Khenifra.
 L'Opinion's sources said that the battle between Morocco and Algeria is for “leadership in the region.”
The sources said that Algeria "must implement a more aggressive diplomatic strategy.”
L’Opinion noted that “over the last ten years, Algiers has bought twice as much equipment ($10.5 billion) as Morocco ($4.5).”
In 2018, Morocco, which established diplomatic normalization with Israel in 2020, said the Iranian embassy in Algeria aided the Lebanese terrorist organization Hezbollah in support of the Polisario independent movement in the Moroccan-controlled Western Sahara.
“Hezbollah sent military officials to Polisario and provided the front with ... weapons and trained them on urban warfare,” Nasser Bourita, Morocco’s foreign minister, said in 2018.
The US and scores of governments in Europe, the Middle East and Latin America have classified the Iranian-backed jihadi movement Hezbollah as a terrorist entity.
In 2018, Morocco evicted Iran’s ambassador from its territory and shuttered its embassy in Tehran due to the Islamic Republic of Iran’s support for Hezbollah and for  the Polisario Front, a Western Saharan independence movement.
The US government declared that the Western Sahara region is part of Morocco’s territory.
Morocco’s foreign minister Nasser Bourita said at the time that  “a first shipment of weapons was recently” sent to the Algerian-regime-backed Polisario Front through an “element” at the Iranian’s regime embassy in Algiers.
“Morocco has irrefutable proof, names, and specific actions to corroborate the complicity between the Polisario and Hezbollah,” Bourita said.
Observers of Algeria have noted that the nation is a hotbed of antisemitic and anti-Israel rhetoric targeting Israel over the years, including efforts to undercut Israeli-Moroccan diplomatic normalization.
Following the US negotiated breakthrough to establish relations between Morocco and Israel in 2020, Algeria’s then-prime minister Abdelaziz Djerad was quoted as saying that "there is now a desire by the Zionist entity to come closer to our borders.”
The Algerian minister of communication, Ammar Belhimer, said in September, that Algeria was “the subject of a real and systematic war from several parties, foremost of which is the Moroccan-Zionist alliance,” according to the Morocco World News.
Algeria has been in a state of enormous volatility since the Hirak movement—also known as the Revolution of Smiles—started in February 2019 to protest the then-president Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s announcement to run for a fifth term. The Hirak movement seeks a democratic Algeria.
The Jerusalem Post reported in 2021 that Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune sacked his country's mediator Karim Younès on May 18 due to his daughter's reported marriage with an Israeli-Arab.
Michael Rubin, a US foreign expert for the American Enterprise Institute, has long argued that Morocco should be hailed as a model Muslim Middle East country for, by way of example, its pro-American policies. In 1777, the Kingdom of Morocco was the world's first country to recognize US independence.


