The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Will joint Russian-Syrian air patrols make Israel’s airstrikes harder? - analysis

The Russian patrols appear to be a message about showing off that the Syrians and Russians will work closely to project power.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: JANUARY 24, 2022 22:05
Sukhoi Su-35 jet fighters of the Russian Knights aerobatic team perform during International military-technical forum "Army-2020" at Kubinka airbase in Moscow Region August 25, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV)
Sukhoi Su-35 jet fighters of the Russian Knights aerobatic team perform during International military-technical forum "Army-2020" at Kubinka airbase in Moscow Region August 25, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV)

Syrian and Russian military jets patrolled together on Monday near Syria’s border with Israel. The report comes as tensions in Ukraine are at a boiling point, with Western powers accusing Russia of plotting an invasion. The Russian joint patrols with Syria could become a regular event, Russia has indicated. The reports have come from Russia’s defense ministry and Interfax news agency. This has ramifications for Israel and could impact Israel’s operations targeting Iranian weapons transfers to Hezbollah.  

Israel has conducted a “campaign between the wars” which is used to prevent Iran from entrenching in Syria and moving weapons to Hezbollah. The Israel Defense Forces claim this is the term for the “IDF's prevention and influence approach for force employment short of war.” Much of this campaign is waged in the shadows, but former chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot told the New York Times in 2019 that Israel struck thousands of targets in Syria. In 2017 then head of the Air Force Amir Eshel said that “when Israel has a vested interest, it acts irrespective of the risks.” Eshel is now Director-General of the Ministry of Defense.  

The big question now is whether the air patrols Russia is embarking on are merely symbolic and will occur during the day as a show of force, or whether they are designed to actually send a message and potentially interfere with Israel’s actions. It is known that the former US administration supported Israel’s actions in Syria. However, US officials also were concerned that Iran and its proxies in Iraq and Syria might attack US forces in retaliation for Israel's actions. In fact, back in 2018 Iranian factions in Iraq began to accuse the US of working with Israel, and also began to hint that Iraqi-based militias could target Israel. In 2021 Iranians attacked the US Tanf garrison in Syria, and US media reported that the Iranians acted in retaliation for Israeli strikes. In 2019 Iraqi militias also accused Israel of a series of airstrikes. In May 2021 Iran flew a drone from Iraq into Israeli airspace. Meanwhile, Iran also built up a base called Imam Ali near Albukamal in Syria and moved drones to the T-4 base, also in Syria. Iran also sought to bring the 3rd Khordad Air Defense system to the T-4 base in April 2018.  

This is the context of the campaign between the wars. The other context is that in the summer of 2018 the Syrian regime retook southern Syria areas from Syrian rebels and established itself on the Golan border. Russian peacekeepers came as well. Hezbollah began to entrench near the Golan. This resulted in Hezbollah moving drones toward an area in the Golan in 2019. Meanwhile, Russia was more focused on reconciling with Syrian rebels and recruiting them for the Syrian army. Russia began to express more concerns about Israeli airstrikes, going as far as to claim in November 2019 that Israel had overflown Jordan to conduct airstrikes in Syria. Russia also said it would upgrade Syrian air defenses after a 2018 incident near Latakia where Syrian air defense shot down a Russian plane while trying to stop Israeli airstrikes. Russia also released more statements critiquing Israeli strikes. However, Russia has been quiet in recent months, even after airstrikes in Latakia in December. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met Russian President Vladimir Putin in October 2021.  

So what is going on? Russia’s Defense Ministry has clearly indicated the recent daytime patrol included an area near the Golan Heights. The ministry said the patrol flights "will continue to operate on a regular basis,” Reuters reported.  "The mission route included the Golan Heights, the southern border of Syria, the Euphrates River and northern Syria," the statement said. "The Russian pilots took off from Khmeimim Air Base, while the Syrians took off from the Sayqal and Al-Dumayur bases near Damascus." 

IDF F-35 deployed for large-scale drill in Italy, June, 2021 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)IDF F-35 deployed for large-scale drill in Italy, June, 2021 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The patrols include the Sukhoi Su-34 attack aircraft; Sukhoi Su-35S multi-mission fighter jet; A-50 command and control aircraft; and the Syrian army's MiG-23 and MiG-29 aircraft, Reuters said. While Israel has not been involved in aerial combat in Syria, most of these aircraft are not a match for Israel’s F-35s and advanced munitions. Israel shot down a Syrian Sukhoi fighter jet near the Golan in 2018. Syria has not retaliated for that incident. Israel has often coordinated with Russia in a kind of deconfliction in Syria since 2015 when Russia began major operations in Syria. 

The news of the Russian patrols therefore appears to be a message about showing off that the Syrians and Russians will work closely to project power and impress upon the world that Syria has sovereignty over parts of the country. This is despite the fact that the US has bases in Syria, and Turkey occupies part of northern Syria. Russia and Syria want to send a message of strength to former Syrian rebels in southern Syria who work with Russia. The message therefore may not be directed at Israel, or not solely at Israel.  

Most reports of Israeli airstrikes in Syria occur at night. There is no evidence that Russian and Syrian warplanes will be patrolling at night. Four other factors are involved: The fact that the US has supported Israel’s actions in Syria; that Russia doesn’t always share interests with Iran; that Israel has been reported by the Russians to overfly Jordan to conduct strikes; and that Israel can use stand-off munitions with a long-range, meaning that the joint patrols may not yet pose a major problem. Deconfliction also means potentially making sure the patrols occur with Israel’s knowledge. Israel’s advanced radar can also detect them.  

The major question mark is whether these patrols will embolden Syria’s regime and Iranian-backed elements in Syria. Iran could use them as cover to attack Israel or use its proxies to strike at the US and Israel. This could be one part of a multi-stage Russian operation to assert Syrian regime sovereignty. Eventually, that could lead to potential friction. Israel’s leadership will have to weigh these issues and analyze the next steps.  



Tags Syria Russia ukraine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Amid Omicron, Israel must move beyond COVID-19 Green Pass - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

The pros and cons of Netanyahu’s plea bargain - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Joel C. Rosenberg

Israel should help Saudi Arabia's defense in exchange for peace - opinion

 By JOEL C. ROSENBERG
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us.

Colleyville sounds the siren for the Knesset on danger of antisemitism - opinion

 By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
Avidan Freedman

A different take on the NSO Group affair - opinion

 By AVIDAN FREEDMAN
Most Read
1

High number of Omicron mutations render antibodies ineffective - study

Coronavirus cells (illustrative)
2

Sixth mass extinction event in progress - and it's humanity's fault - study

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

Did the Exodus happen? Israeli scholar tours Egypt to show it did

Tourists look at the 3200-year-old Abu Simbel temple during a daily sound and light show, on the eve of the anniversary of pharaoh king Ramses II's coronation.
4

Two-thirds of corona jab reactions caused by placebo effect - study

Senior citizens receive a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination party in Netanya
5

COVID-19: New daily infections record of 65,259 in Israel

Israelis, some wearing masks, are seen walking in Jerusalem's Machane Yehuda market on January 13, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by