The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis aim for propaganda attack on UAE - analysis

The Houthis want to send yet another message to the region about their missile and drone capabilities. 

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: JANUARY 31, 2022 08:12

Updated: JANUARY 31, 2022 08:14
A Shi'ite Houthi fighter sits behind sandbags near a checkpoint in Sanaa December 17, 2014 (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AL-SAYAGHI)
A Shi'ite Houthi fighter sits behind sandbags near a checkpoint in Sanaa December 17, 2014
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AL-SAYAGHI)

The United Arab Emirates said on Monday that it shot down a missile fired by Yemen’s Houthis, an attack that happened just after a symbolic day of visits by Israel’s President. It would be unusual if the timing were not on purpose. However, Iranian media did not highlight the attack during the early morning hours, just as they tended to ignore the visit. This is because Iran is wary to give press to the important visit by Israel’s President. The Houthis, an Iranian proxy, are not so circumspect. They want to send yet another message to the region about their missile and drone capabilities. 

The reports of the attack, with the UAE saying they intercepted the projectile, came after the UAE also published information about airstrikes in Yemen. It appears the UAE struck the platform for launching the ballistic missile that targeted the UAE this morning. The UAE Ministry of Defense Joint Operations Command announced at 00:50 UAE time the “destruction of platform for a ballistic missile launched from Al-Jawf, Yemen towards UAE. The missile was intercepted at 00:20 by air defenses. Video of successful destruction of missile platform and launch site.” 

The Houthis said they carried out “a large-scale military operation deep inside the UAE.,” according to The Wall Street Journal. It was not clear if there was any evidence of the size of the attack. The attack comes days after pro-Iran militias in Iraq targeted Baghdad International Airport with 107mm rockets. The rockets damaged one plane on January 28. On January 24 the Houthis also targeted the UAE and they carried out another wide-ranging attack on January 17. The UAE has increased its effectiveness in stopping the attacks with air defenses.  

The appearance of an attack by the Houthis coinciding with the high-profile visit show how they are trying to score points in regional propaganda. This is similar to the attack on Baghdad airport. It appears that Iran’s proxies are aiming for larger propaganda victories. It also comes after pro-Iran groups in Syria attempted a wide-scale infiltration of Jordan using drug smugglers. Jordan killed numerous smugglers last week.  

We are seeing a rise in Iranian-backed attacks in the region, even as Iran’s regime remains relatively quiet. Iran wants to show it can operationalize the militias and terror groups from Yemen to Iraq and Syria, while it plays a double game in Vienna, talking with the West. Iran wants sanctions relief from the US but it is also working with Russia and China and trying to portray itself as a strong, normal country in the region. It is in that context that it hosted a high-level visit by Qatar and its media has downplayed some bellicose actions. Nevertheless, these missile attacks on the UAE and the airport in Iraq represent a kind of impunity for Iran’s militia allies in the region.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog and UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan meet in Abu Dhabi, Jan. 30, 2022. (credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO) Israeli President Isaac Herzog and UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan meet in Abu Dhabi, Jan. 30, 2022. (credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO) 


Tags Israel Iran houthi UAE missiles herzog
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Seven signs that you may have already had coronavirus

Woman blowing nose (Illustrative)
2

New MERS-related virus NeoCoV may be more lethal, transmissible - study

Coronavirus (illustrative).
3

High number of Omicron mutations render antibodies ineffective - study

Coronavirus cells (illustrative)
4

Jeremy Corbyn barred from rejoining UK Labour Party

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn reacts after the General Election results of the Islington North constituency were announced
5

Size matters more than we think, Israeli study concludes

Larger images are more likely to be remembered during naturalistic visual behavior.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by