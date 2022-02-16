The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Is Hezbollah's alpine unit a match for the IDF's alpine unit?

Like IDF troops in the military’s reserve Alpine Unit, operatives in the video were wearing white uniforms to camouflage with the snow in south Lebanon.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: FEBRUARY 16, 2022 10:45

Updated: FEBRUARY 16, 2022 11:21
Hezbollah's alpine unit. (photo credit: Hezbollah Media Twitter/Screenshot)
Hezbollah's alpine unit.
(photo credit: Hezbollah Media Twitter/Screenshot)

Hezbollah’s elite ski unit took to the slopes in south Lebanon, preparing to fight against Israeli troops.

In a video shared on Twitter, at least eight Hezbollah operatives were seen firing assault rifles and handguns towards Israeli targets while on skis and Skidoos.

The video, which was accompanied by dramatic music, also showed the operatives doing hand-to-hand combat in the snow and warning Israel that “Hezbollah has a characteristic that fear marches in front of him.”

Like IDF troops in the military’s reserve Alpine Unit, operatives in the video were wearing white uniforms to camouflage with the snow in south Lebanon.

The military’s alpine unit consists of reserve soldiers who serve in elite infantry units during their active duty. They patrol Mount Hermon that straddles the Lebanon and Syrian borders in the winters, while regular infantry units patrol during the summer months.

Hezbollah's alpine unit. (credit: Hezbollah Media Twitter/Screenshot) Hezbollah's alpine unit. (credit: Hezbollah Media Twitter/Screenshot)

The Israeli-controlled side of the mountain reaches a height of 7,300 feet and on a clear day one can see the Syrian capital that is only 40 kilometers away from Mount Hermon, a shorter drive than going to the beaches of Tel Aviv 221 kilometers. 

Israel seized most of the strategically located Golan Heights from Syria in the Six-Day War in 1967, Jerusalem later annexed the territory in a move never recognized by the international community. 

While the borders near the Hermon have been relatively quiet, several anti-aircraft missiles were fired towards Israel’s only ski resort in recent years from Syria where Hezbollah continues to have a large presence.

Israeli officials have repeatedly voiced concerns over Iran’s presence in Syria and the smuggling of sophisticated weaponry to Hezbollah from Tehran to Lebanon via Syria, stressing that both are red-lines for the Jewish State. 

Israel and Hezbollah fought a deadly 33-day war in 2006, which came to an end under UN Security Council Resolution 1701 which called for the disarmament of Hezbollah, for withdrawal of the Israeli army from Lebanon, for the deployment of the Lebanese army, and an enlarged UN force in the south.

Though the defense establishment does not see a war breaking out with Iran or its proxies such as Hezbollah in Syria breaking out, Israel’s military has increased the amount of training for troops and reserve forces like the Alpine Unit.

The IDF has been training in Israel’s Golan Heights for another war with Hezbollah which over the years since the Second Lebanese War has morphed into an army with more advanced weaponry and more mobile, able to draft large amounts of fighters and deploy them quickly into enemy territory.

Hezbollah has been described by senior military officers as the strongest army in the Middle East after the IDF.



Tags Hezbollah IDF Lebanon winter israel hezbollah
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Is there new evidence of Jewish Temple treasures in the Vatican?

The menorah from the Second Temple is depicted being carried by Romans on the Arch of Titus.
2

'Jeopardy!' winner not surprised at antisemitic response to her success

Alex Trebek poses on set at Sony Pictures in Culver City, Calif., for the premier of the 28th season of "Jeopardy," Sept. 20, 2011.
3

Ukrainian president clarifies 'ironic' claim that Russia to attack on Wednesday

A Russian service member drives a BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle during drills held by the armed forces of the Southern Military District at the Kadamovsky range in the Rostov region, Russia February 3, 2022.
4

How did Leonardo Da Vinci draw the vagina?

Uomo Vitruviano Vitruvian Man 1492 Leonardo Da Vinci.
5

Russia says US submarine violated its waters in far east

A military plane lands onboard aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, in the Adriatic Sea, February 2, 2022. The Truman strike group is operating under NATO command and control along with several other NATO allies for coordinated maritime manoeuvres, anti-submarine warfare training and long-range tr

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by