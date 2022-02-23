UN upset by IDF killing of Palestinian teenage Molotov cocktail thrower

A top United Nations official called for Israeli restraint after the IDF said it fatally shot a 14-year-old Palestinian while he was in the midst of throwing Molotov cocktails at civilian vehicles in the Gush Etzion region of the West Bank.

"Gravely concerned by yesterday’s killing of 14-yr old boy by ISF [Israeli Security Forces] in Bethlehem," UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Conflict Tor Wennesland.

"Children must not [be] the target of violence or put in harm's way. ISF must exercise [maximum] restraint [and] may use lethal force only when strictly unavoidable to protect life," he stated.

The IDF said that its forces on Wednesday night were near the village of al-Khader and identified three suspects in an area "where Molotov cocktails had been thrown recently at Israeli vehicles, endangering passengers on the road."

Soldiers "fired at one of the suspects while he threw a Molotov cocktail" and hit the suspects, the IDF said.

It added that its soldiers provided the suspect "with primary medical care on the spot" but were not able to save his life.

According to the Palestine News Agency Wafa, the teen was identified as Mohammad Shehadeh.

Palestinian activist Ahmad Salah told Wafa that the soldiers prevented a Palestinian ambulance from reaching the scene.

There has been a sharp increase in the number of Palestinians killed by the IDF in the West Bank over the last few years.

According to the UN, there were 24 such deaths in 2020 and 78 in 2021.

The IDF has also reported a sharp increase in the number of stonings and Molotov cocktail incidents against security forces and civilians in the West Bank.

According to the IDF, there were 4,002 stoning incidents in 2020 and 5,532 in 2021. Similarly, IDF data shows that there were 75 Molotov cocktail attacks in 2020 and 1,022 in 2021.