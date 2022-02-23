The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

UN upset by IDF killing of Palestinian teenage Molotov cocktail thrower

The UN told the IDF that soldiers need to exercise more restraint.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: FEBRUARY 23, 2022 14:36
SECURITY FORCES at the Gush Eztion junction. (photo credit: GERSHON ELINSON/FLASH90)
SECURITY FORCES at the Gush Eztion junction.
(photo credit: GERSHON ELINSON/FLASH90)

A top United Nations official called for Israeli restraint after the IDF said it fatally shot a 14-year-old Palestinian while he was in the midst of throwing Molotov cocktails at civilian vehicles in the Gush Etzion region of the West Bank.

"Gravely concerned by yesterday’s killing of 14-yr old boy by ISF [Israeli Security Forces] in Bethlehem," UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Conflict Tor Wennesland.

"Children must not [be] the target of violence or put in harm's way. ISF must exercise [maximum] restraint [and] may use lethal force only when strictly unavoidable to protect life," he stated.

The IDF said that its forces on Wednesday night were near the village of al-Khader and identified three suspects in an area "where Molotov cocktails had been thrown recently at Israeli vehicles, endangering passengers on the road."

Soldiers "fired at one of the suspects while he threw a Molotov cocktail" and hit the suspects, the IDF said.

IDF forces at the scene of an attempted stabbing attack at Gush Etzion junction on January 17, 2022. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)IDF forces at the scene of an attempted stabbing attack at Gush Etzion junction on January 17, 2022. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

It added that its soldiers provided the suspect "with primary medical care on the spot" but were not able to save his life.

According to the Palestine News Agency Wafa, the teen was identified as Mohammad Shehadeh.

Palestinian activist Ahmad Salah told Wafa that the soldiers prevented a Palestinian ambulance from reaching the scene.

There has been a sharp increase in the number of Palestinians killed by the IDF in the West Bank over the last few years.

According to the UN, there were 24 such deaths in 2020 and 78 in 2021. 

The IDF has also reported a sharp increase in the number of stonings and Molotov cocktail incidents against security forces and civilians in the West Bank.

According to the IDF, there were 4,002 stoning incidents in 2020 and 5,532 in 2021. Similarly, IDF data shows that there were 75 Molotov cocktail attacks in 2020 and 1,022 in 2021.



Tags IDF Palestinians United Nations
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ukraine crisis: Putin sends Russian tanks, hardware into Donetsk - report

Russian servicemen drive tanks during military exercises in the Leningrad Region, Russia, in this handout picture released February 14, 2022.
2

Russia closes airspace over Sea of Azov

A Ukrainian navy sailor uses equipment on board an armoured gunboat during a short voyage near a base of the Ukrainian Naval Forces in the Azov Sea port of Berdyansk, Ukraine January 12, 2022
3

New study finds Ivermectin ineffective in treating COVID-19

Ivermectine
4

New research points to possible reason for long COVID

Test tube with Coronavirus label is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2020.
5

Russian media reporting 'thwarted terror attack' in Donbas

Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) stand guard at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 13, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by