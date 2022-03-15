The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Bahrain’s ambassador to Israel visits Safra Children’s Hospital

Bahrainian dignitaries also attended a meeting where they discussed the center and future collaborations between Israel and Bahrain.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 15, 2022 05:28
(Left to right) Deputy Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to Israel, Mr. Abdul Karim Alansari, Professor Yitzhak Kreiss, Director of Sheba Medical Center, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to Israel, Mr. Khaled Yussef al-Jalahma, wife of the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to Israel. (photo credit: NOF AL-QAJA PHOTOGRAPHY)
(Left to right) Deputy Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to Israel, Mr. Abdul Karim Alansari, Professor Yitzhak Kreiss, Director of Sheba Medical Center, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to Israel, Mr. Khaled Yussef al-Jalahma, wife of the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to Israel.
(photo credit: NOF AL-QAJA PHOTOGRAPHY)

Bahrain’s Ambassador to Israel Khaled Yussef al-Jalahma visited Safra Children's Hospital at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer on Sunday.

Jalahma marked his first visit to the medical center alongside his wife and Bahrain's Deputy Ambassador to Israel Abdul Karim Alansari.

Prof. Yitzhak Kreis, director of Sheba Medical Center, was there to greet the Bahraini dignitaries before hosting a meeting where they discussed the center and future collaborations between both parties.

After the meeting concluded, the ambassador went on a tour of the hospital – led by Dr. Moshe Ashkenazi, the deputy director of Safra Children's Hospital. The tour featured a number of elements at the hospital, such as an educational preparation room for pediatric medical procedures, a pediatric inpatient ward, an intensive care unit, and a therapeutic music room.

The group also met with various patients and specialists, including Prof. Raz Somekh, director of the Department of Pediatrics and a national expert and researcher in the field of congenital diseases of the immune system. The Bahraini dignitaries also met with Shahar Reshef, an art therapist, who spoke about the educational and mental environment given to children in the hospital.

Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer (credit: SHEBA MEDICAL CENTER)Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer (credit: SHEBA MEDICAL CENTER)

Israel’s largest hospital, Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer, was founded in 1948 – the same year the State of Israel was founded. Renowned for its research facilities, ​​Sheba was ranked as the 10th best hospital in the world by Newsweek in 2021 – falling from 9th place in 2020. Both spots made Sheba the highest-ranked hospital in Israel.



