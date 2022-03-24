IRGC chief threatens Israel, US with Iranian missiles

Iran's enemies, such as Israel and the United States, have an "expiration date" as a new world order is upon us, Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) commander-in-chief Hossein Salami threatened on Wednesday, Iranian news outlet Tasnim reported.

Speaking in front of IRGC soldiers in Dezful, southwestern Iran, Salami issued a warning to the Jewish state and shared insight on the Iranian approach to negotiation on sanctions imposed by the US.

In a direct threat, Salami said Israel will have to "endure the bitter taste of missiles if it is not careful."

Salami claimed that America's "strategy of strong, aggressive sanctions" has strengthened the IRGC "in every way."

"The enemies are gradually retreating and their policies are no longer effective," he said. It was reported last week that the US is considering removing the IRGC from its foreign terrorist organization blacklist in return for Iranian assurances on de-escalation in the Middle East.

Maj.-Gen. Hossein Salami visits underground missile site of Iran's Revolutionary Guards (credit: IRGC/WANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

"We have entered a new era," the IRGC chief said. "The sun has set on the evil powers," he stated, referencing Israel, the US and other western nations. The Islamic revolution has "accelerated the erosion and decay of western civilizations," he added.

"The previous century was written by the enemies and the westerners. It was the century of captivity and slavery of Muslims, of modern ignorance, of a bipolar world in which the West is advanced and we are backward and dependent on others."

"We do not only hold funerals for our martyrs but also exact immediate revenge for them," the IRGC chief stated, possibly referencing the American assassination of Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani.