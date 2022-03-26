The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israeli, Palestinian women call to revive peace talks

Hundreds of Palestinian and Israeli women at a Dead Sea meeting on Friday called on their political leaders to revive talks and work towards a resolution for lasting peace between the peoples.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Published: MARCH 26, 2022 13:22
Women celebrate inside a peace tent erected as part of an event organized by ‘Women Wage Peace,’ near the Jordan River on October 8, 2017 (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
Women celebrate inside a peace tent erected as part of an event organized by 'Women Wage Peace,' near the Jordan River on October 8, 2017
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

Hundreds of Israeli and Palestinian women held a meeting at the Dead Sea on Friday to encourage their leaders to work towards a resolution of the conflict and to launch negotiations for a political agreement that would ensure a future of freedom, peace and security for both peoples.

The Israeli women were represented by Women Wage Peace, the largest grassroots movement in Israel with 50,000 registered members. The movement was granted special consultative status to the United Nations, and works to promote political solutions with the Palestinians.

The Palestinian women were represented by a movement called Women of the Sun, which was founded in July, 2021. Its members come from different parts of the West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.

Over the past few months, the Israeli and Palestinians held a series of meetings and formulated a “joint platform” which is sensitive to the diverse communities on both sides and which respects the needs, challenges and capabilities of each movement.

The two movements say that they are not affiliated with any particular political party.

THE MARCH OF HOPE, organized by Women Wage Peace, makes its way to the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem last week. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)THE MARCH OF HOPE, organized by Women Wage Peace, makes its way to the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem last week. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

In the “joint platform,” the Israeli and Palestinian women proclaim, “We believe that the majority of the people of our nations share our mutual desire. Therefore, we demand that our leaders listen to our call and promptly begin peace talks and negotiations, with resolute commitment to achieving a political solution to the long and painful conflict, within a limited time-frame."

"We are calling on the peoples of both nations – Palestinian and Israeli, and peoples of the region to join our call and demonstrate their support for the resolution of the conflict. We are calling on our leaders to show courage and vision in order to bring about this historic change, to which we all aspire. We join hands with determination and partnership to bring back hope to our peoples,” they added.

Over the next year and a half, the Israeli and Palestinian female activists are planning to hold a series of joint activities for the purpose of demonstrating the strength of both movements.

Aaisha Faras, one of the founders and leaders of Women of the Sun, said: “We hope that this partnership between Women of the Sun and Women Wage Peace will be the first step towards a just peace and security to put an end to war and destruction. We want to live respectfully and peacefully.”

Yael Admi, one of the founders and leaders of Women Wage Peace, summed up the event: “Today no less than a historic event took place. It began with a small group of courageous Palestinian women, who in a short time succeeded in enlisting over 1,000 supporters. Young women and older women who, together with us, decided to stop being silent and to create another path. The time has come for a courageous leadership to create a reality of peace and a different future for our children.”



