The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Mothers calling for peace with Palestinians in march in Jerusalem

The women formed a human chain along the walls of the Old City in Jerusalem before assembling at Jaffa Gate Plaza for a rally, calling on leaders to negotiate towards a peace agreement.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 24, 2021 02:16
Women forming a human chain in the Old City (photo credit: WOMEN WAGE PEACE)
Women forming a human chain in the Old City
(photo credit: WOMEN WAGE PEACE)
Roughly one thousand Jewish and Arab mothers marched in Jerusalem demanding peace with the Palestinians for the International Peace Day events of Women Wage Peace.
The women formed a human chain along the walls of the Old City in Jerusalem before assembling at Jaffa Gate Plaza for a rally. They called on leaders to negotiate towards a peace agreement for the sake of future generations. 
“The events of the past year proved that it is impossible to manage the Israel-Palestinian conflict," said Nadia Hamdan, a member of Women Wage Peace. 
“We, Jewish, Muslim, Christian, Druze and Bedouin mothers, secular and religious, have joined together to say that we can no longer continue to live from one round of fighting to another. Campaign after campaign has not brought the security we were promised. It is time to begin negotiations towards a peace agreement which can create a reality of peace and security for us, our children and future generations.”
Women Wage Peace is the largest grassroots movement in Israel, with roughly 45,000 members, founded in the summer of 2014 after Operation Protective Edge. Their goal is to bring about the resolution of the Israeli Palestinian conflict, according to their website. 
Women Wage Peace marching (credit: WOMEN WAGE PEACE) Women Wage Peace marching (credit: WOMEN WAGE PEACE)
“I have worked as a midwife for over 35 years; I assisted Jewish and Arab women in the miracle of bringing a new life to the world. All our lives, as mothers, we try to protect our children; no Israeli or Palestinian mother should sacrifice her son to the dangers of war," said Ilana Shemesh, a member of Women Wage Peace from Moshav Yishresh. 
“As mothers, we must shout to the heavens to find a political solution which will protect our children. No child has to kill another child and endanger himself. “


Tags Peace women israel palestinian peace
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Durban IV: A diplomatic win for Israel that cannot be wasted - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Bennett's first 100 days were quiet, it's just the beginning

 By YAAKOV KATZ

Shooting down Iron Dome funding is part of 'enduring' Durban

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

What the Gilboa Prison escape says about the Israeli paradox

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

Iron Dome woes, and Yair Lapid in la-la land - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Israeli anti-vaxx leader dies of COVID-19

Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021.
2

Mossad assassinated Iran’s chief nuke scientist with remote AI gun - report

Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami, speaks during a funeral ceremony of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in Tehran, Iran November 30, 2020.
3

Pool of water near Dead Sea turns blood red, authorities investigating

The bright red color of the waters of Lake Motro between the main Ounianga Lakes of northern Chad, Central Africa
4

Could an Israeli HIV drug stop COVID-19 in only a few days?

Vials of the Israeli drug Codivir
5

Are the Taliban descendants of Israel?

TALIBAN FORCES patrol in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by