The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Hezbollah praises Hadera terror attack as “response” to Negev Summit

The attack in Hadera is an example of a Palestinian response to the “infamous and treacherous normalization meetings [in Israel] by some Arab regimes,” Al-Mayadeen media said.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: MARCH 28, 2022 10:07
A MAN RIDES a motorbike past a picture of Lebanon’s Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, near Sidon, last year. (photo credit: ALI HASHISHO/REUTERS)
A MAN RIDES a motorbike past a picture of Lebanon’s Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, near Sidon, last year.
(photo credit: ALI HASHISHO/REUTERS)

Hezbollah considers the terror attack in Hadera an example of Palestinian “steadfastness in confronting the occupation.”

In a statement published on Al-Mayadeen media which tends to be pro-Iranian and pro-Hezbollah, the Lebanese terror group said this was an example of a Palestinian response to the “infamous and treacherous normalization meetings [in Israel] by some Arab regimes.” This is a reference to the Negev Summit that is taking place this week as Israel hosts foreign ministers of Bahrain, UAE, Morocco and Egypt.  

The statement indicated that the attack was an “independent” Palestinian decision, which appears to mean it does not have a guiding hand linked to Hezbollah or Palestinian Islamic Jihad, which are known terrorist factions backed by Iran.

“The operation is the most important and most effective practical response to the infamous and treacherous normalization meetings that some Arab regimes are carrying out with the enemy entity,” the statement said, according to Al-Mayadeen.  

The statement called this a heroic “confrontation” with Israel. The article noted that the perpetrators were from Umm al-Fahm, a large city in Israel.  

Israeli police officers are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Hadera, March 27, 2022. Two police officers were killed and several other people were wounded in a shooting attack in the northern city of Hadera on Sunday night, police and medics said. (credit: FLASH90)Israeli police officers are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Hadera, March 27, 2022. Two police officers were killed and several other people were wounded in a shooting attack in the northern city of Hadera on Sunday night, police and medics said. (credit: FLASH90)

Iran’s Fars News also highlighted the attack. Fars News is considered close to the IRGC. The IRGC and Iran in general backs Hezbollah. The statement at Fars News called this a “martyrdom operation” and said that Hezbollah had congratulated the perpetrators. It reiterated that this attack was a way for Palestinians to confront Israel with “all available means and tools.”

It also noted that this took place as foreign ministers from Arab states were having meetings in Israel. "These meetings are useless because the real decision is the decision of the Palestinian people," the statement said. 

The context here is that the operation appears to be linked to ISIS, which is a jihadist group that generally is opposed to Shi’ites and Iran. That means that in these cases, even though the perpetrators are apparently Islamist extremists, that pro-Iranian groups nevertheless back the attack.

This is because Iran and its proxies like Hezbollah view Israel as the central enemy in the region, even as Iran also battles what it calls “takfiri” jihadists like ISIS. For instance, Hezbollah played a role in fighting ISIS and Iranian factions in Iraq were key to defeating ISIS.

Nevertheless, Iran backs Hamas, which is a Sunni group linked to the Muslim Brotherhood.

This complexity of Sunni, Shi’ite, Hezbollah, Hamas, Iran and other countries sometimes being against each other, and sometimes on the same side, is one of the features of the region. In general, ISIS has not targeted Israel in recent years and jihadist groups have focused their energies elsewhere; while Iranian-backed groups have focused their energies on fighting Israel.  



Tags Hezbollah Iran Terrorism hadera
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why is Russia's church backing Putin's war?

Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, conducts a service on Orthodox Christmas at the Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow, Russia January 6, 2018.
2

Israeli researchers find a new, natural weapon for fighting cancer

Scan photos of a tumor; in it you can see cancerous cells that are colored in purple.
3

Russian losses in Ukraine exceed Soviet losses in Afghanistan

A charred Russian tank and captured tanks are seen, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in the Sumy region, Ukraine, March 7, 2022.
4

Four Israelis killed in stabbing attack in Beersheba, terrorist shot dead

Scene of stabbing attack in Beersheba, March 22, 2022
5

Terror in Hadera: Two Border Police officers killed in ISIS attack

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Hadera police station after the attack.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by