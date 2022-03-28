Hezbollah praises Hadera terror attack as “response” to Negev Summit

Hezbollah considers the terror attack in Hadera an example of Palestinian “steadfastness in confronting the occupation.”

In a statement published on Al-Mayadeen media which tends to be pro-Iranian and pro-Hezbollah, the Lebanese terror group said this was an example of a Palestinian response to the “infamous and treacherous normalization meetings [in Israel] by some Arab regimes.” This is a reference to the Negev Summit that is taking place this week as Israel hosts foreign ministers of Bahrain, UAE, Morocco and Egypt.

The statement indicated that the attack was an “independent” Palestinian decision, which appears to mean it does not have a guiding hand linked to Hezbollah or Palestinian Islamic Jihad, which are known terrorist factions backed by Iran.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

“The operation is the most important and most effective practical response to the infamous and treacherous normalization meetings that some Arab regimes are carrying out with the enemy entity,” the statement said, according to Al-Mayadeen.

The statement called this a heroic “confrontation” with Israel. The article noted that the perpetrators were from Umm al-Fahm, a large city in Israel.

Israeli police officers are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Hadera, March 27, 2022. Two police officers were killed and several other people were wounded in a shooting attack in the northern city of Hadera on Sunday night, police and medics said. (credit: FLASH90)

Iran’s Fars News also highlighted the attack. Fars News is considered close to the IRGC. The IRGC and Iran in general backs Hezbollah. The statement at Fars News called this a “martyrdom operation” and said that Hezbollah had congratulated the perpetrators. It reiterated that this attack was a way for Palestinians to confront Israel with “all available means and tools.”

It also noted that this took place as foreign ministers from Arab states were having meetings in Israel. "These meetings are useless because the real decision is the decision of the Palestinian people," the statement said.

The context here is that the operation appears to be linked to ISIS, which is a jihadist group that generally is opposed to Shi’ites and Iran. That means that in these cases, even though the perpetrators are apparently Islamist extremists, that pro-Iranian groups nevertheless back the attack.

This is because Iran and its proxies like Hezbollah view Israel as the central enemy in the region, even as Iran also battles what it calls “takfiri” jihadists like ISIS. For instance, Hezbollah played a role in fighting ISIS and Iranian factions in Iraq were key to defeating ISIS.

Nevertheless, Iran backs Hamas, which is a Sunni group linked to the Muslim Brotherhood.

This complexity of Sunni, Shi’ite, Hezbollah, Hamas, Iran and other countries sometimes being against each other, and sometimes on the same side, is one of the features of the region. In general, ISIS has not targeted Israel in recent years and jihadist groups have focused their energies elsewhere; while Iranian-backed groups have focused their energies on fighting Israel.