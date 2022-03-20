Two Israeli men arrested for planning terror attacks for Hezbollah

Two Israeli-Arab citizens from Western Galilee have been indicted on suspicion that they were recruited by Hezbollah to carry out terror attacks in the country for the Iranian-backed terror group.

The two men, 55-year-old Sultan Atallah from the Druze village of Yarka and 33-year-old Rami Shami from the village of Jadida were arrested in a joint operation of the Shin Bet internal security agency, Israel Police and IDF in February.

The two men met with two Lebanese citizens known to be weapons and drug smugglers, Hussein Shiit and Akram Shiit, from the south Lebanon village of Kfar Kila in Turkey between November 20-23. According to the Shin Bet, during the meeting, Hussein Shit asked them to smuggle weapons into Israel and to bury them in areas where other individuals recruited by Hezbollah would later take them.

In addition, the two were also asked to test their abilities to carry out terrorist attacks including kidnappings in Israel. They were said to be promised a large sum of money if they could abduct Israeli citizens or provide information on suitable targets.

They were also asked to locate sensitive sites within the State of Israel for Hezbollah to strike during war.

Persons of interest in the smuggling of weapons and drugs into Israel from Lebanon. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The investigation also revealed that Shami, who had previously been convicted of drug smuggling and had spent time in prison, received similar requests and worked to smuggle drugs and weapons into Israeli territory. As part of the investigation, an MP5 submachine gun was handed over.

According to a statement released by the Shin Bet, the investigation into the two men revealed that Hezbollah attempted to recruit and build a terror network in Israel for Iranian intelligence agents using drug traffickers in Lebanon who smuggle drugs into Israel.

The statement said that Atallah understood that Hussein Shit was a Hezbollah member, and was told that Hezbollah and Iran “want to regain control of the region and seek revenge on Israel for its actions by transferring weapons to the organization's dormant cells in Israel in order to arm them for ‘emergencies’ and in order to harm senior Israeli officials, military officers and politicians.”

Infographic of a smuggling operation of weapons and drugs from Lebanon to Israel. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The Shin Bet alleges that Iran and Hezbollah are behind the planned smuggling of weapons into Israel.

Both weapons and drugs have been smuggled into Israel from its northern border, with some of the weapons having been used in terror attacks in Israel. Last summer the IDF said that it believes that Hajj Khalil Harb, a top Hezbollah official, has been operating a drug and weapons smuggling operation over the border between the two countries.

Harb was designated as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist by the US Treasury Department in August 2013, according to US counterterrorism rewards program Rewards for Justice.

The IDF said that over the past year, the Shiite axis has been increasingly attempting attacks and smuggling weapons into Israeli territory and therefore a special team of the IDF, Shin Bet, police and other security bodies had been established to deal with the issue of the smugglings.

“In the past year, the IDF and security forces have dealt with cases in which a link between the drug smuggling routes from Lebanon and weapons smuggling routes has been exposed,” the military said, adding that dozens of pistols and tens of kilograms of drugs had been caught.

The two men were arrested by this team.

“The IDF and the security forces will continue to act as necessary to maintain security in the area and to act against any attempt to violate the sovereignty of the State of Israel,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

An indictment was filed Sunday by the Northern District Attorney's Office against the two alleging serious offenses.

“This affair shows the efforts of Iranian and other terrorist elements to exploit the Arab and Druze citizens of Israel,” said a senior Shin Bet official. “Citizens who receive inquiries from terrorist elements are urged to report this to the authorities and to avoid a situation in which they find themselves involved in serious security activities.”

Though Hezbollah receives significant financial aid by supporters who live abroad as well as through charities, the group relies on a wide variety of criminal activities such as money laundering through shell companies, fraud, the drug, arms, and blood diamond trade.

The group also relies on a network of criminal and narcotic rings across the globe, such as in Lebanon, Africa, Asia as well as both North and South America.