The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Turkish FM: New momentum in Israel-Turkey relations

The Turkish Foreign Minister said, “President Erdogan supports the two-state solution. We believe there is no alternative to the two-state solution."

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: APRIL 13, 2022 17:04
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks during a joint news conference with Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al-Zayani, in Manama, Bahrain, January 31, 2022. (photo credit: HAMAD I MOHAMMED/REUTERS)
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks during a joint news conference with Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al-Zayani, in Manama, Bahrain, January 31, 2022.
(photo credit: HAMAD I MOHAMMED/REUTERS)

ANARKA - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that, “there is a new momentum in our relations at this moment,” to a group of Israeli journalists visiting Ankara on Wednesday.

“Our two countries have a long history of cooperation. We have a significant cultural and social connection. We have common interests both in a bilateral and regional context,” he said.

Cavusoglu stated that “there is a constructive dialogue between President Recep Erdogan and [President Isaac] Herzog and he spoke with [Prime Minister Naftali] Bennett on the phone…I have been in touch with my counterpart [Foreign Minister Yair] Lapid.”

“We are seeking to establish a sustainable relationship,” he added.

According to Cavusoglu, “since 1945, the relations have had ups and downs. The downs were due to the violation of Palestinian rights, and not due to problems in our bilateral relations. We expect from the Israeli side to respect international law on the Palestinian issue for a sustainable relationship.”

President Isaac Herzog advances Israel-Turkey ties in meeting with Erdogan March 9, 2022. (credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO) President Isaac Herzog advances Israel-Turkey ties in meeting with Erdogan March 9, 2022. (credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)

Despite this last statement, there were indications that a conflict between Israel and Hamas might lead merely to Turkish criticism of Israel as opposed to relations being frozen again as has happened after some past Israel-Gaza conflicts.

At the same time, it was unclear if the current warming of relations would not be rocked by a longer and broader conflict (such as the 50-day 2014 Gaza War.)

It was unclear what actions Turkey might take against Hamas in the event of the group raising the level of conflict with Israel, especially against Israeli civilians, but there were some indications that the government might lean on some Hamas officials in Turkey to tamp down their direct connection to terror operations.

The Turkish Foreign Minister said, “President Erdogan supports the two-state solution. We believe there is no alternative to the two-state solution. Erdogan expressed expectations during Herzog’s visit in a very candid way, but called for restraint during Ramadan…which coincides with the Jewish Passover.”

He noted Turkey’s condemnation earlier this week “of the recent terror attacks in Israel. We also condemned the killing of an innocent and unarmed Palestinian women killed on April 10. We hope that these incidents will not trigger an escalation during Ramadan, Passover and Easter.”

On the economic side, he said, “We have significant trade cooperation volume and the bilateral trade volume increased significantly in the last three years despite Covid.”

Though Covid reduced tourism across-the-board over the last years, he said that, “this year we are hoping to host more Israeli tourists in Turkey and hopefully my hometown in Antalya as well.”

In addition, he said the two countries could cooperate in the fields of, “energy, trade, investments, science and technology, agriculture, food security, the environment. Cooperation with Israel on regional issues and the export of energy resources could be highly beneficial.”

There was clear excitement to move forward with the potential natural gas pipeline if the right economic terms can be found.



Tags Turkey Israel And Turkey Israel Turkey Two State Solution Middle East
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

After night-long manhunt, Tel Aviv terrorist found, killed by security forces

Members of Israeli ZAKA team clean blood from the site after a shooting terror attack on Dizengoff street on April 8, 2022 in Tel Aviv
2

Palestinian rioters vandalize Joseph's Tomb amid clashes with IDF

Palestinian rioters vandalized Joseph's Tomb in Nablus, April 10, 2022.
3

Scientists find leg of dinosaur that was killed by the great asteroid

Image courtesy of NASA shows an artist's concept of a broken-up asteroid. Scientists think that a giant asteroid, which broke up long ago in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, eventually made its way to Earth and led to the extinction of the dinosaurs.
4

Third victim of Tel Aviv terror attack a former Israeli Olympian

Barak Lufan, Olympic athlete, was criticaly injured in a terror shooting attack in Tel Aviv on April 7, 2022, and died the next day.
5

Shin Bet finds mugs from Chinese embassy were not bugged

Part of the cup gifted by the Chinese embassy to Israeli government officials suspected of containing a listening device.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by