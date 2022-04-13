Turkish FM: New momentum in Israel-Turkey relations

ANARKA - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that, “there is a new momentum in our relations at this moment,” to a group of Israeli journalists visiting Ankara on Wednesday.

“Our two countries have a long history of cooperation. We have a significant cultural and social connection. We have common interests both in a bilateral and regional context,” he said.

Cavusoglu stated that “there is a constructive dialogue between President Recep Erdogan and [President Isaac] Herzog and he spoke with [Prime Minister Naftali] Bennett on the phone…I have been in touch with my counterpart [Foreign Minister Yair] Lapid.”

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

“We are seeking to establish a sustainable relationship,” he added.

According to Cavusoglu, “since 1945, the relations have had ups and downs. The downs were due to the violation of Palestinian rights, and not due to problems in our bilateral relations. We expect from the Israeli side to respect international law on the Palestinian issue for a sustainable relationship.”

President Isaac Herzog advances Israel-Turkey ties in meeting with Erdogan March 9, 2022. (credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)

Despite this last statement, there were indications that a conflict between Israel and Hamas might lead merely to Turkish criticism of Israel as opposed to relations being frozen again as has happened after some past Israel-Gaza conflicts.

At the same time, it was unclear if the current warming of relations would not be rocked by a longer and broader conflict (such as the 50-day 2014 Gaza War.)

It was unclear what actions Turkey might take against Hamas in the event of the group raising the level of conflict with Israel, especially against Israeli civilians, but there were some indications that the government might lean on some Hamas officials in Turkey to tamp down their direct connection to terror operations.

The Turkish Foreign Minister said, “President Erdogan supports the two-state solution. We believe there is no alternative to the two-state solution. Erdogan expressed expectations during Herzog’s visit in a very candid way, but called for restraint during Ramadan…which coincides with the Jewish Passover.”

He noted Turkey’s condemnation earlier this week “of the recent terror attacks in Israel. We also condemned the killing of an innocent and unarmed Palestinian women killed on April 10. We hope that these incidents will not trigger an escalation during Ramadan, Passover and Easter.”

On the economic side, he said, “We have significant trade cooperation volume and the bilateral trade volume increased significantly in the last three years despite Covid.”

Though Covid reduced tourism across-the-board over the last years, he said that, “this year we are hoping to host more Israeli tourists in Turkey and hopefully my hometown in Antalya as well.”

In addition, he said the two countries could cooperate in the fields of, “energy, trade, investments, science and technology, agriculture, food security, the environment. Cooperation with Israel on regional issues and the export of energy resources could be highly beneficial.”

There was clear excitement to move forward with the potential natural gas pipeline if the right economic terms can be found.