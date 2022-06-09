The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Israelis have a gas after claims Iran killed Mossad agent named 'Fart'

"Like the cloud that vanishes, like the wind that blows..."

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: JUNE 9, 2022 17:45
Mossad seal (photo credit: רונאלדיניו המלך/Wikimedia Commons)
Mossad seal
(photo credit: רונאלדיניו המלך/Wikimedia Commons)

While Iranian media often claims that attacks in Iraq are targeting "Mossad headquarters," their latest claim squeaked out a series of memes on Thursday after they reported that a Mossad commander named "Asa Flots" (which would mean "made a fart" in Hebrew) had been killed in a drone attack in Erbil.

Breaking (wind) news

The claim seems to have originated from the IntelSky Twitter account, which focuses largely on air traffic tracking.

The account tweeted "(Ilak Ron) Asa Flots, commander of the Mossad assassination unit, assisinated [sic.] during an attack with kamikaze drone in Erbil, northern Iraq." The tweet has since been deleted.

A tweet by IntelSky claiming that a Mossad commander named ''Asa Flotz'' had been killed (credit: SCREENSHOT FROM TWITTER) A tweet by IntelSky claiming that a Mossad commander named ''Asa Flotz'' had been killed (credit: SCREENSHOT FROM TWITTER)

Israelis let it rip with the jokes

Israeli social media users were quick to point out that the name "Asa Flots" would translate to "made a fart," ridiculing the latest Iranian claim of Mossad activity in Iraq.

"We would like to give our heartfelt condolences to the family of Asa Flotz. Like a waft in the wind, you were gone too soon. We toot our horns in your honour. Let's all remember his him by saying 'smell you later,'" wrote the Mossad Twitter account (not officially affiliated with the actual espionage agency).

"Rest in farts Asa Flots," tweeted Jerusalem Post correspondent Anna Ahronheim.

"A good Mossad agent, like a good fart, is silent but deadly."

Jerusalem Post correspondent Lahav Harkov

The legend of Asa Flots

The origin of the gassy claim may be from a tweet by Khaled Iskef, a reporter with the Lebanese, pro-Iranian Al-Mayadeen TV, which shared the claim that a Mossad commander had been killed, although he mentioned only the "Ilak Ron" name, without "Asa Flots."

One Twitter user, GiliCharley, responded to Iskef's tweet that "'Ilak Ron' was his operation name. His real name is Asa Flots." The Abu Ali Express channel and other social media users theorized that the response may have been what IntelSky sourced for their tweet about "Mr. Fart." The Jerusalem Post was unable to confirm if this was the case.

When another Twitter user congratulated GiliCharley for seemingly gaslighting IntelSky, GiliCharley responded "Gladly, but the real applause should go to our dear hero 'Asaf Lotz' (another pun on the "made a fart" joke) may he rest in peace."

The Iranian Fars News Agency and Mehr News Agency cited IntelSky as a source for the report. As of Thursday afternoon, the articles were still up and still citing the IntelSky tweet that had already been deleted.

On Thursday, the Kurdistan Region Security Council blamed the Iraqi Hezbollah militia for carrying out a drone attack against Erbil, denying the claims that a Mossad member was killed in the attack.

"They may be able to feed these lies to their public, but for the people of Erbil and the region who have seen the site, type of attack and its consequences with their own eyes, these reports have become ridiculous," said the security council, stressing that Kurdistan will never serve as a position to threaten countries in the region.

Abu Ali Al-Askari, the head of the Iraq Hezbollah Brigades security office, denied that the group was behind the attack, telling the Lebanese Al-Mayadeen TV that "the accusation that we bombed the Mossad headquarters in Erbil, although it is an honorable accusation, we are not aware of it."



Tags Iran Iraq Mossad twitter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Large Russian naval landing force ready for 'intended tasks' - report

Russian Navy vessels are anchored in a bay of the Black Sea port of Sevastopol in Crimea May 8, 2014
2

France: Four neo-Nazis arrested for planning 'Jew hunt' during soccer match

Finnish neo-nazis start their Independence Day march with swastika flags in Helsinki, Finland December 6, 2018
3

Laser air defense will 'bankrupt' enemies firing rockets - Bennett

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and the Magen Or platform
4

S.Korea, US launch eight missiles in response to N.Korea launches

A surface-to-surface missile is launched during a joint live-firing exercise between US and South Korea in unidentified location, South Korea, May 25, 2022.
5

New type of coronavirus found in bank voles

Bank Vole sitting on the forest floor.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by