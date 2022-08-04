Does anyone think the same Western strategy will nail down a nuclear deal with Iran this week when it has failed to do so in so many previous rounds?

Even US negotiators do not really believe the latest round of nuclear talks with Iran, which started Thursday, will lead to a deal.

For 20 months, the strategy in Washington has been mostly to play “good cop” to the Islamic Republic and hope that contrast with the Trump administration will convince it to return to the “nuclear box” of limitations set forth in 2015 JCPOA deal.

Accordingly, the Biden administration has made a variety of reported concessions to Tehran, including agreeing to allow them to keep new advanced centrifuges for enriching uranium in storage rather than having to destroy them.

What has the US said so far?

The US may also have agreed to allow the Islamic Republic to keep a symbolic amount of 60%-enriched uranium as well as some other concessions that shorten the time for how long it would take it to break out to a nuclear weapon.

In fact, the sticking point has been that Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is not sure whether he wants a deal resembling the JCPOA at all.

First, the Trump administration unilaterally exited the deal.

This proved Khamenei’s conspiracy theories about the West being untrustworthy. Since there could be a Republican president in just over two years, why trust the Americans again?

Second, the JCPOA never really brought Iran the full economic benefits it promised even before Trump pulled out.

That is because there are a large number of non-nuclear sanctions that remained in place and because Western investors were turned off by Iranian corruption and the potential of future conflicts with the US.

Third, Khamenei believes the world is more multipolar and favorable for his country today than it was in 2015 when he believed he could not ignore the US.

In contrast, today he finds the possibility of resting his economy on support from China and Russia, despite full Western sanctions, more and more enticing and realistic.

It's all about the Middle East

An expanding number of officials in the US and Israel believe Iran’s request to the US to remove the IRGC from its Foreign Terrorist Organizations list was not a real request as much as a way to delay and cloud negotiations.

Tehran has now dropped the demand while finding other reasons not to sign a deal – though it insisted on the demand as make or break for months.

All of this suggests Iran has other motives for continuing negotiations besides reaching a deal.

These could range from playing for time to hide aspects of its nuclear program so that even if it “comes clean” at a later date, it will have packed away key components for a potential future rush out to a bomb, just avoiding getting blamed for a no-deal outcome.

If the EU-3 and the US all vote to snap back worldwide UN sanctions, Russia and China could not block this.

So, coming to the table periodically and trying to place the blame on the US could help Tehran avoid a referral to the UN Security Council.

Speaking of the UNSC, why has Washington not threatened a deadline to send the issue of Iranian nuclear violations and noncooperation with the IAEA to that body?

If Biden does not want to threaten military force yet, wouldn’t a UNSC threat seem a possible way to get Khamenei to cross the Rubicon if he is on the fence?

So what do the negotiations mean?

That is maybe what is so hard to understand about the negotiations that started Thursday.

Khamenei has released a series of lieutenants to threaten to move toward a nuclear bomb. That seems to be his tactic for upping the pressure on America for more concessions.

All Washington has done is institute some very minor additional sanctions – for Khamenei, at most a diplomatic parking ticket at this point.

Of course, the sides could still stun the world with a deal this weekend.

Both sides say more than 90% of the issues are agreed upon.

But it is unclear – with Iran sending off provocative signals and with the US lacking a Plan B, such as a believable threat of force or major escalatory move like a deadline for the UNSC invoking the global sanctions snapback – why Biden thinks this round will turn out any differently.