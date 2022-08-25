The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Palestinians renew push for United Nations membership

The Palestinian Authority turned to the United Nations Security Council on them renewing the push for full membership in the United Nations.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: AUGUST 25, 2022 22:22
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh speaks before the start of the weekly cabinet meeting in Ramallah, West Bank May 11, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh speaks before the start of the weekly cabinet meeting in Ramallah, West Bank May 11, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)

The Palestinian Authority has renewed its push for full membership in the United Nations and has turned to the Security Council on the matter.

"We are negotiating in good faith with all [UNSC] members," PA Ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour told reporters in New York on Thursday.

"There is cautious optimism in the atmosphere," he added.

UNSC approval is necessary for full UN membership. The United States has in the past opposed such a drive, making such a move impossible. The US is one of five permanent UNSC members, all of whom have veto power.

PA officials have spoken with their American counterparts about the matter, Mansour said, adding that this includes US President Joe Biden and US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

Then-vice president Joe Biden greets Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah on March 10, 2010. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)Then-vice president Joe Biden greets Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah on March 10, 2010. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

The US believes that UN membership, which is the equivalence of full International recognition of Palestinian statehood, should only occur after the resolution of an agreement for a two-state solution.

Mansour said that given that the peace process has been frozen for eight years and that there is no initiative on the table, the issue of full UN membership should move forward.

The UNSC members are looking for "concrete ideas that would break the paralysis," Mansour said, explaining that this initiative could do that.

"This is a policy of the Palestinian leadership and their people from the top down," he said.

Full recognition of Palestine as a member state is a way to salvage the two-state solution, Mansour said, adding that such a measure would be an investment in peace.

"If we succeed in admitting the state of Palestine to [UN] statehood, then maybe you can help Israeli leaders to paint in their head you will never succeed in destroying the two-state solution," Mansour said.

This issue will be decided in the capitals of the UNSC member states, Mansour said. To that end PA President Mahmoud Abbas has spoken with heads of state about the need for full UN membership.

Those who say that there are "no shortcuts to the two-state solution" have to put forward a plan to achieve a two-state solution, Mansour said.

Where is the resolution summoning the two sides to begin negotiations next month in New York," he asked. UN member states, particularly the UNSC, have to do something, Mansour added.

The United Nations General Assembly's sympathy

The UN General Assembly has sympathetic to the PA's membership drive but lacks the power to act. In 2012 it upgraded the Palestinian status to that of a "non-member state," a move which grated the Palestinian's de-facto statehood hood status.

This move allowed the PA to participate in the UN as a state and sign treaties, but without the full rights granted to member states.



Tags Palestinian Authority United Nations palestinian ambassador United Nations General Assembly
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Texas school district orders removal of Anne Frank’s diary from shelves

anne frank
2

Asteroid 2.3 times the size of dinosaur heading for Earth - NASA

An asteroid is seen orbiting around Earth in this artistic rendering.
3

Ivermectin among drugs that failed avoiding hospitalization for COVID-19 patients - study

FILE PHOTO: A pharmacist holds the anti-parasite drug ivermectin for sale to the public with a medical prescription as Bolivia's Ministry of Health said it can be used under proper medical protocol. Santa Cruz, Bolivia May 19, 2020.
4

Chemicals found in pots and pans linked to liver cancer - study

Dividing cancer cell
5

Climate change caused massive waves of evolution in reptiles - study

Crocodylus acutus, Mexico
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by