The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

40 years after the Sabra and Shatila massacre, the pain is still fresh

The Arab world’s social media exploded this week, calling the name of a new Marvel character – Sabra – a painful reminder of a tragic chapter in the history of the Middle East.

By MARCY OSTER/THE MEDIA LINE
Published: SEPTEMBER 16, 2022 04:09

Updated: SEPTEMBER 16, 2022 04:13
‘Yousef Hamzeh prays at the site of the Sabra and Shatila massacre on the outskirts of Beirut in 2014.’ (photo credit: REUTERS)
‘Yousef Hamzeh prays at the site of the Sabra and Shatila massacre on the outskirts of Beirut in 2014.’
(photo credit: REUTERS)

When Marvel Studios announced this week that an Israeli comic book hero would appear in its next Captain America movie, the Arab world’s social media exploded, calling the name of the character – Sabra – a painful reminder of a tragic chapter in the history of the Middle East.

For more stories from The Media Line go to themedialine.org

The word “sabra” is the colloquial term for native-born Israeli Jews, which draws from the name for a spiky desert cactus, Opuntia ficus-indica, whose fruit is tough and prickly on the outside but soft and sweet on the inside. The same plant, called “sabr” in Arabic, means patience and tenacity and has become a Palestinian national symbol, particularly because it often grows where Palestinian villages once stood. Ironically, this dual symbol of Israel and Palestine is itself not indigenous to the land; it originates in the Americas.

But “sabra” is not only a term for the prickly pear cactus or the name of an Israeli superhero; it was also the name of a Palestinian refugee camp in West Beirut, which 40 years ago this week alongside the Shatila refugee camp was the site of the massacre of hundreds and up to thousands of civilians, mostly Palestinians and Lebanese Shiites, in the middle of Lebanon’s civil war.

What happened during the Sabra and Shatila massacre? 

The massacre came two years after the comic book hero’s debut, but more significantly, two days after the assassination of Lebanon’s new President Bashir Gemayel, the commander of the right-wing Lebanese Forces, of which the Lebanese Christian Phalangist militia was a part. It was carried out by the Phalangist militia in retaliation for the assassination of Gemayel by Habib Shartouni, a member of the Syrian Social Nationalist Party and, like Gemayel, a Maronite Christian.

The Phalangists were allies of Israel after Israeli troops entered southern Lebanon on June 6,1982, in what it called Operation Peace for Galilee to stop attacks by the Palestine LiberationOrganization launched on northern Israel from Lebanon’s south. Fighting in Beirut betweenIsrael and the PLO ended with a US-brokered agreement in August 1982 that allowed for theevacuation of Palestinian fighters and was meant to protect the Palestinians living in refugeecamps.

Just days before Gemayel’s assassination on September 14, the international forces that wereguaranteeing the safety of Palestinian refugees left Beirut. Following the assassination, Israelitroops were sent back into Beirut to maintain order but they did not enter the refugee camps,delegating that to the Phalangists.

The Lebanese Civil War took place between 1975 and 1990 and was essentially a battle forpower between the country’s Maronite Christian and Muslim communities. The influx of tens ofthousands of Palestinians in 1948 and 1967 contributed to a demographic shift in Lebanonfavoring the Muslim population. Fighting began in 1975 between Maronite Christian andPalestinian-allied forces – the latter made up of members of the Palestine LiberationOrganization joined by leftist, Muslim, and pan-Arabist Lebanese groups.

Syria also got involved in the conflict and in 1976 began moving its troops into Lebanon, tryingto influence the PLO and keep Lebanon together. Meanwhile, the PLO began launching attacks

from Lebanese territory on Israel in 1977, causing tension between Lebanon and Israel andleading to the formation in 1978 of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon.On the day of the assassination, the Israeli military allowed the Phalangists to enter Sabra andShatila. The Kahan Commission of Inquiry, formed by the Israeli government in response to themassacre, determined that this was part of a plan to transfer authority to the Lebanese, andfound that Israel was indirectly responsible for the massacre for not considering the possibilityof such violence on the part of the Phalangists. Around the world, the Israeli troops werecondemned for not intervening to stop the killing of civilian men, women, and children in thecamps.

As part of its findings, the commission recommended that then-Defense Minister Ariel Sharonbe removed from his position over his culpability in failing to prevent or stop the massacre.Then-Prime Minister Menachem Begin refused to fire Sharon, and initially, Sharon refused toresign. But in February 1983 he did finally hand in his resignation, a day after Peace Now activistEmil Grunzweig was killed when a right-wing activist threw a hand grenade into the crowdduring a demonstration in front of the Prime Minister’s Office.



Tags Middle East Sabra The Media Line
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists find COVID-19 antibodies that can make boosters unnecessary

The COVID-19 vaccine (illustrative).
2

Is there evidence of an Iran-Russia drone war on Ukraine? - analysis

A part of an unmanned aerial vehicle, what Ukrainian military authorities described as an Iranian made suicide drone Shahed-136 and which was shot down near the town of Kupiansk, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, is seen in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released September 13, 2022
3

Why did Queen Elizabeth II never come visit Israel? - comment

Lord Rabbi Sacks with Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace
4

Russia gives up key northeast towns as Ukrainian forces advance

A man stands next to a business and entertainment centre heavily damaged by a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine September 9, 2022
5

Britain's King Charles III is a problem for the Palestinians - opinion

KING CHARLES III, as the Prince of Wales, meets with Palestinian Authority head Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem, 2020.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by