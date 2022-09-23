The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Biden, Trudeau, welcome Lapid’s statement on the two-state solution

“I could not agree more,” the US President tweeted.

By OMRI NAHMIAS
Published: SEPTEMBER 23, 2022 05:48

Updated: SEPTEMBER 23, 2022 06:44
Lapid welcomed US President Joe Biden to Israel in July. (photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
Lapid welcomed US President Joe Biden to Israel in July.
(photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden and Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau welcomed Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s statement that the two-state solution “is the right thing” for Israel.

In a tweet, Biden wrote: “I welcome Israeli Prime Minister Lapid's courageous statement at the UN General Assembly: ‘An agreement with the Palestinians, based on two states for two peoples, is the right thing for Israel’s security, for Israel’s economy, and for the future of our children.’”

“I could not agree more,” Biden added.

Trudeau tweeted that a two-state solution “with Israelis and Palestinians living in peace, security, and dignity – is in everyone’s best interest.”

US President Joe Biden addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN Headquarters in New York City, US, September 21, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON)US President Joe Biden addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN Headquarters in New York City, US, September 21, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON)

“Canada is supportive of Prime Minister Lapid’s speech today, and we will continue to promote lasting peace and security in the region,” Trudeau wrote.

In his address to the UN General Assembly, Lapid said that “despite all the obstacles, still today a large majority of Israelis support the vision of this two-state solution.”

“We have only one condition: That a future Palestinian state will be a peaceful one,” he said. “That it will not become another terror base from which to threaten the well-being, and the very existence of Israel.

That we will have the ability to protect the security of all the citizens of Israel, at all times.”

Reactions to Lapid's UN address

Several Jewish organizations released statements in response to Lapid’s speech. The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) tweeted that “Lapid reinforced Israel's enduring commitment to peace with the Palestinians in an agreement based on two states for two peoples so long as a future Palestinian state will be a peaceful one.”

“Israel cannot allow a new terrorist base from which its very existence is threatened,” AIPAC tweeted.

The World Jewish Congress also reacted to the speech, tweeting that “if one thing is clear from Lapid’s address to the UN, progress demands engagement, cultural exchange, and understanding.”

“This is the path forward towards a two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians,” the World Jewish Congress tweeted.

The American Jewish Committee (AJC) noted that the organizations’ longstanding policy “is that a durable two-state solution is the only realistic resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and, if it is to be achieved, must be established through direct bilateral negotiations between the parties themselves.”

“The United States and the Arab countries at peace with Israel can all play a helpful role in the process, particularly in persuading Palestinian leaders to end their decades-long rejection of every deal put on the table and beginning to negotiate earnestly and realistically,” AJC wrote. “The goal should be two states living side by side in peace and security, as part of a widening circle of cooperation and coexistence in the region."

The Israel Policy Forum released a statement saying that the organization “applaud” Lapid for “unambiguous commitment to two states, as he laid out today at the UN”

“As the leaders of the US and Israel both recognize, a two-state outcome is necessary to keep Israel Jewish and democratic and to fulfill Palestinians’ aspirations,” the organization said in a statement. 



Tags United Nations Yair Lapid Joe Biden Justin Trudeau United Nations General Assembly general assembly Biden administration
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin announces partial mobilization, NATO deems it 'reckless'

People gather at a tram stop in front of a board displaying a portrait of Russian service member Sergei Tserkovniy in Saint Petersburg, Russia September 21, 2022. A slogan on the board reads: "Glory to heroes of Russia!"
2

Egyptian mummy cheese? Researchers find 2,600-year-old cheese at necropolis

Montgomery's cheddar cheese
3

Israeli archeologists discover 'once-in-a-lifetime find' of ancient pottery under beach

The vessels from 3,300 years ago discovered at Palmachim Beach.
4

WHO 'strongly advises against' use of two COVID treatments

A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, April 6, 2021.
5

Donald Trump offered Israel's West Bank to Jordan's King Abdullah in 2018 - report

Trump and Abdullah
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by