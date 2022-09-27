The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Explosion near police building in Turkey kills one police officer

One police officer was killed late on Monday when a bomb exploded near a residence that houses police in the southern Turkish province of Mersin.

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 27, 2022 13:51

Updated: SEPTEMBER 27, 2022 14:05
Ambulances are parked near a police compound after an explosion in the southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, April 11, 2017. (photo credit: Sertac Kayar/Reuters)
Ambulances are parked near a police compound after an explosion in the southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, April 11, 2017.
(photo credit: Sertac Kayar/Reuters)

One police officer was killed late on Monday when a bomb exploded near a residence that houses police in the southern Turkish province of Mersin, while a second officer was wounded, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said.

He said the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) was responsible for the attack, which occurred around 10:40 pm, and that two women who carried out the attacks died during the explosions.

The two attackers first shot at the police officer on duty and later detonated bombs that were attached to them, he said.

The attack took place in the Mezitli district of Mersin, state-owned Anadolu Agency said.

The PKK launched an insurgency against the Turkish state in 1984 and more than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict. The PKK is regarded as a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

KURDISH AND ARAB protesters chant slogans against Turkish President Tayip Erdogan in Qamishli, Syria, Wednesday. (credit: MOHAMMAD HAMED / REUTERS)KURDISH AND ARAB protesters chant slogans against Turkish President Tayip Erdogan in Qamishli, Syria, Wednesday. (credit: MOHAMMAD HAMED / REUTERS)


