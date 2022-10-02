The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Netanyahu: Lapid hiding his surrender to Nasrallah from the public

MKs and NGOs warn against Lebanese maritime border approval without Knesset review.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: OCTOBER 2, 2022 13:01

Updated: OCTOBER 2, 2022 13:06
Prime Minister Yair Lapid at a cabinet meeting on 10/02/2022. (photo credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM/GPO)
Prime Minister Yair Lapid at a cabinet meeting on 10/02/2022.
(photo credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM/GPO)

Lapid is giving in to Hezbollah in the maritime border deal with Lebanon, while trying to hide its details from the public, opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu warned on Sunday.

"Yair Lapid shamefully surrendered to [Hezbollah leader Hassan] Nasrallah's threats," Netanyahu stated. "He is giving Hezbollah sovereign territory of the State of Israel with a huge gas reservoir that belongs to you, the citizens of Israel."

Netanyahu’s remarks came shortly after Lapid mentioned that the deal, mediated by US Energy Envoy Amos Hochstein, was nearly complete and would include royalties from Lebanon for gas extracted from the area of the Mediterranean Sea that is under dispute. Over the weekend, Iran-backed terrorist group Hezbollah’s news outlet reported that Israel would concede the entire area in the deal.

Hiding details from public?

Though Lapid said there will be a “discussion and authorization” of the agreement, the prime minister's spokeswoman did not specify which forum will conduct the vote, saying that it will be done according to the attorney-general’s instructions. Yisrael Hayom reported that Lapid plans to invoke a special article in the government's by-laws that allow it to keep the details of the agreement confidential.

Netanyahu accused Lapid of wanting to authorize the agreement without a debate in the Knesset and without the referendum required, according to law, if Israel gives up sovereign territory.

Karish gas field, located in Israel territory and disputed by Lebanon. (credit: ENERGEAN) Karish gas field, located in Israel territory and disputed by Lebanon. (credit: ENERGEAN)

“Lapid has no mandate to hand over sovereign territories and sovereign assets that belong to all of us to an enemy state,” Netanyahu said.

Likud MK Yariv Levin and Religious Zionist MK Orit Struck wrote to Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar last week that the law states all international agreements must be submitted to the Knesset before a cabinet vote, and that hiding it requires the justice minister's authorization.

"Yair Lapid shamefully surrendered to [Hezbollah leader Hassan] Nasrallah's threats."

Benjamin Netanyahu

Surrendering Israeli territory?

"We call on you to prevent this foolish step," Struck and Levin wrote. "this is an agreement that includes concessions of Israeli sovereignty territory, and of significant energetic and economic capabilities.

"It would be appropriate for an interim government that does not have the trust of the Knesset not to advance this agreement at all, and certainly not to do it behind the Knesset's back weeks before the election. We expect you to protect democracy," they added.

Levin and Struck had yet to receive a response from Sa’ar as of Sunday.

Two Israeli organizations have already brought legal challenges to government conduct related to the agreement.

The Kohelet Policy Forum petitioned the High Court of Justice arguing that the government plans to run afoul of the law requiring a referendum on concessions of sovereign territory.

Lavi: The Movement for Good Governance both argued that keeping the agreement confidential is illegal and that, since the High Court required past government agreements relating to natural gas to be brought to the Knesset, this one must face parliamentary review, as well.



Tags Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Lebanon Yair Lapid Maritime security
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Kentucky Fried Chicken seasoning's 'secret ingredient' causes social media outrage

An illuminated sign stands atop a KFC outlet in the Sydney suburb of Villawood April 27, 2012
2

Florida governor says storm surge from Hurricane Ian has likely peaked

Hurricane Ian makes its way to Florida's west coast after passing Cuba in a composite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) GOES-East weather satellite September 27, 2022.
3

Russian bombers capable of carrying nukes detected near Finland

A Russian officer takes a picture of a TU-95 bomber, or Bear, at a military airbase in Engels some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow.
4

Lev Tahor cult members arrested in massive raid on Mexico's border

Members of a Jewish community stand on a street in the village of San Juan La Laguna August 24, 2014
5

Blinken: US will not be able to stop Israel if Hezbollah attacks over gas

AN ISRAELI Air Force F-35 takes off on a training mission in southern Israel.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by