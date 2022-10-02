Netanyahu: Lapid hiding his surrender to Nasrallah from the public

Lapid is giving in to Hezbollah in the maritime border deal with Lebanon, while trying to hide its details from the public, opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu warned on Sunday.

"Yair Lapid shamefully surrendered to [Hezbollah leader Hassan] Nasrallah's threats," Netanyahu stated. "He is giving Hezbollah sovereign territory of the State of Israel with a huge gas reservoir that belongs to you, the citizens of Israel."

Netanyahu’s remarks came shortly after Lapid mentioned that the deal, mediated by US Energy Envoy Amos Hochstein, was nearly complete and would include royalties from Lebanon for gas extracted from the area of the Mediterranean Sea that is under dispute. Over the weekend, Iran-backed terrorist group Hezbollah’s news outlet reported that Israel would concede the entire area in the deal.

Hiding details from public?

Though Lapid said there will be a “discussion and authorization” of the agreement, the prime minister's spokeswoman did not specify which forum will conduct the vote, saying that it will be done according to the attorney-general’s instructions. Yisrael Hayom reported that Lapid plans to invoke a special article in the government's by-laws that allow it to keep the details of the agreement confidential.

Netanyahu accused Lapid of wanting to authorize the agreement without a debate in the Knesset and without the referendum required, according to law, if Israel gives up sovereign territory.

Karish gas field, located in Israel territory and disputed by Lebanon. (credit: ENERGEAN)

“Lapid has no mandate to hand over sovereign territories and sovereign assets that belong to all of us to an enemy state,” Netanyahu said.

Likud MK Yariv Levin and Religious Zionist MK Orit Struck wrote to Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar last week that the law states all international agreements must be submitted to the Knesset before a cabinet vote, and that hiding it requires the justice minister's authorization.

"Yair Lapid shamefully surrendered to [Hezbollah leader Hassan] Nasrallah's threats." Benjamin Netanyahu

Surrendering Israeli territory?

"We call on you to prevent this foolish step," Struck and Levin wrote. "this is an agreement that includes concessions of Israeli sovereignty territory, and of significant energetic and economic capabilities.

"It would be appropriate for an interim government that does not have the trust of the Knesset not to advance this agreement at all, and certainly not to do it behind the Knesset's back weeks before the election. We expect you to protect democracy," they added.

Levin and Struck had yet to receive a response from Sa’ar as of Sunday.

Two Israeli organizations have already brought legal challenges to government conduct related to the agreement.

The Kohelet Policy Forum petitioned the High Court of Justice arguing that the government plans to run afoul of the law requiring a referendum on concessions of sovereign territory.

Lavi: The Movement for Good Governance both argued that keeping the agreement confidential is illegal and that, since the High Court required past government agreements relating to natural gas to be brought to the Knesset, this one must face parliamentary review, as well.