The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Yemen could return to civil war due to failed truce -analysis

The war in Yemen dates back seven years, Saudi Arabia led an intervention to prevent the Houthis from taking Aden and overrunning most of the country.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: OCTOBER 3, 2022 11:31

Updated: OCTOBER 3, 2022 11:34
Houthi supporters hold their weapons during a demonstration outside the US embassy against the United States over its decision to designate the Houthis a foreign terrorist organisation, in Sanaa, Yemen January 18, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)
Houthi supporters hold their weapons during a demonstration outside the US embassy against the United States over its decision to designate the Houthis a foreign terrorist organisation, in Sanaa, Yemen January 18, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)

Yemen could return to civil war due to the inability of various sides of the conflict to renew a truce, the UN had backed a truce since April as it was supposed to be renewed.

The Iranian-backed Houthis recently held a military parade showing off their drones and other weapons which Iran has helped the Houthis with, the same way it has helped Hezbollah and Russia. 

Erin Hutchinson, the Norwegian Refugee Council’s Country Director in Yemen, put out a statement about the failure to renew the truce.

"Today’s announcement that an agreement to renew the truce in Yemen has not been reached is deeply disappointing. It is a missed opportunity to help millions of Yemeni civilians out of the brutal conflict that the warring parties have dug the country into,” he said.

"Today’s announcement that an agreement to renew the truce in Yemen has not been reached is deeply disappointing. It is a missed opportunity to help millions of Yemeni civilians out of the brutal conflict that the warring parties have dug the country into.”

Erin Hutchinson, the Norwegian Refugee Council’s Country Director in Yemen

“We call on the parties to the conflict to reconsider, refrain from pulling the trigger, put aside their differences, and extend the arm of diplomacy as they have done successfully for the last six months. Indeed, the last two months have shown that solutions are within sight when they agree to focus on them, instead of the fighting.” 

The war in Yemen

The war in Yemen dates back seven years, Saudi Arabia led an intervention to prevent the Houthis from taking Aden and overrunning most of the country.

Iran supplied the Houthis with weapons and the Houthis threatened Israel, the US and other gulf states. This jeopardizes the safety of trade in the region and threatens the Red Sea.

Recently Iran has sought to target US naval unmanned vessels, such as sail drones. Iran also attacked a ship last year in the Gulf of Oman. 

UN Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg said he “regrets that an agreement has not been reached today.” Yemen’s government blamed the Houthis. Ahmed Awad Bin Mubarak, the foreign minister, said that Houthis had made a new ceasefire difficult. “The government made many concessions to extend the truce,” he said. 



Tags Iran United Nations saudi arabia yemen houthi Middle East
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Kentucky Fried Chicken seasoning's 'secret ingredient' causes social media outrage

An illuminated sign stands atop a KFC outlet in the Sydney suburb of Villawood April 27, 2012
2

Florida governor says storm surge from Hurricane Ian has likely peaked

Hurricane Ian makes its way to Florida's west coast after passing Cuba in a composite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) GOES-East weather satellite September 27, 2022.
3

Russian bombers capable of carrying nukes detected near Finland

A Russian officer takes a picture of a TU-95 bomber, or Bear, at a military airbase in Engels some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow.
4

Lev Tahor cult members arrested in massive raid on Mexico's border

Members of a Jewish community stand on a street in the village of San Juan La Laguna August 24, 2014
5

Blinken: US will not be able to stop Israel if Hezbollah attacks over gas

AN ISRAELI Air Force F-35 takes off on a training mission in southern Israel.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by