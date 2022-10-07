The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Houthis renew threats to UAE, Saudi Arabia and Israel 

The Houthis begin to make threats again amidst rising tension between Israel and Lebanon.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: OCTOBER 7, 2022 12:59
Houthi supporters hold their weapons during a demonstration outside the US embassy against the United States over its decision to designate the Houthis a foreign terrorist organisation, in Sanaa, Yemen January 18, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)
Houthi supporters hold their weapons during a demonstration outside the US embassy against the United States over its decision to designate the Houthis a foreign terrorist organisation, in Sanaa, Yemen January 18, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)

A senior Houthi official warned that the group continues to threaten Saudi Arabia and the UAE and that it can reach “far beyond” those countries, a hint that it is planning attacks on the US forces in the region and Israel.

Mohammed al-Atifi, who styles himself the Major General and Minister of Defense of the group, made the comments recently and they were repeated via the pro-Iran Al-Mayadeen channel this week. 

The comments come after a ceasefire expired between the Iran-backed Houthis and the Saudi-backed government of Yemen. The comments were also published at the Saba news outlet in Yemen.  

The Houthis said that they will not hesitate to bomb “sensitive targets.” This could refer to oil installations. In the past Iran targeted Saudi Arabia’s Abqaiq. In addition the Houthis have targeted the UAE in the past. The UAE is acquiring more air defenses, including the US THAAD system. 

Military policemen ride on the back of a patrol truck at the site of a funeral of Houthi fighters killed during recent fighting against government forces, in Sanaa, Yemen December 6, 2021 (credit: KHALED ABDULLAH/REUTERS) Military policemen ride on the back of a patrol truck at the site of a funeral of Houthi fighters killed during recent fighting against government forces, in Sanaa, Yemen December 6, 2021 (credit: KHALED ABDULLAH/REUTERS)

Reuters also reported in September that the UAE was seeking to acquire the Spyder system, made by Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems. Saudi Arabia is acquiring more air defense missiles for the Patriot system and the US approved the sale of the NASAMS air defense system for Kuwait yesterday. Meanwhile Israel is moving forward was laser air defenses for its Iron Dome system.  

It is in this context that Yemen continues its threats to the region. Major General Al-Atifi said the Houthis will make "the screaming and wailing of the aggressors reach the greatest extent…there are no red lines or obstacles that will stand in the way of the sway of our missiles and drones by land, sea and air." 

In the past Iran has moved Shahed 136 drones to Yemen, according to reports in 2021. These are the same model kamikaze drone that Russia is using against Ukraine.  

Now the Houthis openly say they will target areas in the “depths of Saudi Arabia and the UAE, and their vital military and economic facilities, but far beyond that." The group says it has “strategic capabilities” and this is clearly a major threat to the region. The Houthis warned that countries in the region have “sought the spread of foreign military bases near oil and gas sources, sea and air ports in the occupied Yemeni governorates to loot and drain the people’s wealth. Yemeni.” 

This appears to be a comment aimed at the US and Israel, including recent US-backed naval exercises in the Red Sea. "Western and Zionist threats in Yemen's territorial waters are a blatant military intervention," the official said; "the Republic of Yemen, whose address is the capital Sana'a and the legitimacy of the Yemeni people, will confront these threats forcefully in accordance with the contents and texts of recognized international laws." 

The Houthis range of motion

The Houthis now say they can reach the areas of Bab al-Mandab and into the Gulf of Oman and to Socotra island. Last July Iran uses a drone to kill two members of the crew of a commercial tanker in the Gulf of Oman. Iran has often spread conspiracy theories about Socotra island, which is off the coast of Yemen.  

The article at Al-Mayadeen quoted other Houthis officials as saying the country has “planes” and that the movement now has “naval missiles.”  These “will have an effective role in resolving the battle in the event that the siege is not lifted," the group says.

Houthi police troopers sit atop an armored personnel carrier securing a rally held to mark the Ghadeer day, in Sana'a, Yemen on July 17, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH) Houthi police troopers sit atop an armored personnel carrier securing a rally held to mark the Ghadeer day, in Sana'a, Yemen on July 17, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)

The “siege” is meant to refer to the fact that Saudi Arabia and others are fighting the Houthis by backing the Yemen government. Iran arms the Houthis and backs them through smuggling operations by sea. The Houthis upped their rhetoric even more in this article, claiming that investors should be wary of  “investing in the UAE and Saudi Arabia [as they are] fraught with risks.” 

This sounds like a mafia-style threat, asserting basically “it would be a shame if something happens, you better pay protection.” In this sense “protection” is the Houthi demand for concessions in the wake of the ceasefire expiring. Many groups have warned that millions in Yemen are at risk if fighting resumes; but the Houthis have recently displayed numerous drones and other weapons and appear prepared to start a new offensive.  

The Houthi threats come as Israel-Lebanon tensions also increase and as Iran has launched missiles at the Kurdistan region of Iraq.  



Tags Human rights saudi arabia yemen slavery in yemen houthi yemen war
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Kentucky Fried Chicken seasoning's 'secret ingredient' causes social media outrage

An illuminated sign stands atop a KFC outlet in the Sydney suburb of Villawood April 27, 2012
2

Hercules statue, approximately 2,000 years old, discovered in northern Greece

A statue of Hercules and a lion
3

Russian bombers capable of carrying nukes detected near Finland

A Russian officer takes a picture of a TU-95 bomber, or Bear, at a military airbase in Engels some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow.
4

'Death to the dictator!' Protests spread at universities across Iran

A man gestures during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police", in Tehran, Iran September 19, 2022.
5

Who was Mahsa Amini, whose death sparked Iran protests?

An undated picture obtained from social media shows Mahsa Amini.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by