Palestinians laud Australia’s stance to cancel Jerusalem as Israel's capital

The Palestinian Authority Foreign Affairs Ministry praised the decision as a “positive correction of Australia’s position.”

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Published: OCTOBER 18, 2022 10:52
An Australian flag is seen hung in a tree burnt by bushfire on the property of farmer Jeff McCole in Buchan, Victoria, Australia (photo credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY)
An Australian flag is seen hung in a tree burnt by bushfire on the property of farmer Jeff McCole in Buchan, Victoria, Australia
(photo credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY)

The Palestinians on Tuesday welcomed Australia’s decision to cancel its recognition of west Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The ministry also praised Australia's call for implementing the two-state solution. It urged the Australian government to go a step further and recognize a Palestinian state.

The ministry also praised Australia’s call for implementing the two-state solution. It urged the Australian government to go a step further and recognize a Palestinian state.

“This Australian decision supports international and regional efforts to revive the peace process and negotiations between the Palestinians and Israel,” the ministry added, calling on other countries that made “wrong” decisions regarding Jerusalem to backtrack.

“This Australian decision supports international and regional efforts to revive the peace process and negotiations between the Palestinians and Israel.”

Palestinian Authority Foreign Affairs Ministry

Hussein al-Sheikh

PLO Secretary-General Hussein al-Sheikh also lauded the Australian announcement on Jerusalem and the two-state solution and said it was in “accordance with international legitimacy.”

A Hebrew and English sign is seen at the entrance to the Australian Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 16, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN) A Hebrew and English sign is seen at the entrance to the Australian Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 16, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

We also appreciate Australia’s assertion that the future of sovereignty over Jerusalem depends on the permanent solution based on international legitimacy, which is the two-state solution,” al-Sheikh said.



