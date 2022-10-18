The Palestinians on Tuesday welcomed Australia’s decision to cancel its recognition of west Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The Palestinian Authority Foreign Affairs Ministry praised the decision as a “positive correction of Australia’s position.”

The ministry also praised Australia’s call for implementing the two-state solution. It urged the Australian government to go a step further and recognize a Palestinian state.

“This Australian decision supports international and regional efforts to revive the peace process and negotiations between the Palestinians and Israel,” the ministry added, calling on other countries that made “wrong” decisions regarding Jerusalem to backtrack.

Hussein al-Sheikh

PLO Secretary-General Hussein al-Sheikh also lauded the Australian announcement on Jerusalem and the two-state solution and said it was in “accordance with international legitimacy.”

A Hebrew and English sign is seen at the entrance to the Australian Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 16, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

“We also appreciate Australia’s assertion that the future of sovereignty over Jerusalem depends on the permanent solution based on international legitimacy, which is the two-state solution,” al-Sheikh said.