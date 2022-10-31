The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Archeology Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

IDF retracts accusation that left-wing activists stoned soldiers

At issue is an incident that occurred while a number of activists were accompanying Palestinian shepherds herding their sheep.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: OCTOBER 31, 2022 09:49

Updated: OCTOBER 31, 2022 10:05
IDF operates in West Bank as part of Operation Break the Wave, October 21, 2022 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF operates in West Bank as part of Operation Break the Wave, October 21, 2022
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF has retracted its accusation that a left-wing activist had on Friday thrown stones at soldiers in the South Hebron Hills region of the West Bank.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz (National Resilience Party) apologized for condemning the stoning.

What actually happened near Mitzpe Avigail?

At issue is an incident that occurred while a number of activists were accompanying Palestinian shepherds herding their sheep.

Soldiers had stopped the activists and shepherds and asked them to leave the area near the Mitzpe Avigail outpost, explaining that it was a closed military zone.

In an exchange that was videotaped asked to see something in writing proving that the military had indeed shut down the area.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz speaks at The Jerusalem Post conference. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) Defense Minister Benny Gantz speaks at The Jerusalem Post conference. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Upon investigating the incident the IDF said that the activists and the soldiers refused to evacuate a closed military area. During the exchange, one of the activists who was also an off-duty soldier, threw a stone at the sheep. 

Such stone-throwing is used to move sheep. The IDF said that technically speaking, given the position in which the sheep were located relative to where the soldiers stood, it had appeared at first as if the soldier had thrown a stone at the soldiers.

Now it was clear that no stones had been thrown at the soldiers, it said.

Gantz apologizes for condemnation

Gantz tweeted that last Friday he had issued a condemnation based on an "operational report." In the aftermath of an investigation, it is clear "that there was indeed a refusal to obey orders. Stones were thrown that were not aimed at soldiers - and that's a good thing."

"I will continue to back IDF soldiers and support them to fulfill their mission. I regret my declaration on the issue in light of the facts on the ground. 

"I welcome the clarification of these facts," Ganz said.



Tags Benny Gantz IDF Palestinian activism Left-wing
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New, troubling developments' with Russia's nuclear arsenal -US official

A Russian Yars intercontinental ballistic missile is launched during the exercises by nuclear forces in an unknown location in Russia, in this still image taken from video released February 19, 2022.
2

Russia warns West: We can target your commercial satellites

Satellite view of artillery impacts and burning fields, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, Chernihiv, March 18, 2022 in this handout.
3

If you solve this optical illusion in six seconds you will break the world record

Is this too easy?
4

10 Iranians killed in Ukrainian strikes - report

Members of a special IRGC force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran, April 29, 2022.
5

'World's dirtiest man' dies shortly after bathing for first time in decades

"Uncle Haji," world's "dirtiest man," at his home in Iran
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by