With epic World Cup final, has Qatar helped its reputation? - analysis

The epic final of the World Cup between Argentina and France has led many to feel this was one of the best World Cup finals in recent memory.

The competition between Argentina’s Lionel Messi and France’s Kylian Mbappé was impressive and the way the game seemed to be lop-sided for Argentina in the first half, only to see France equalize and come back in the second, gave viewers a lot of time to sit on the edge of their seats.

After it was over, in a penalty shootout, there was a ceremony with a stage at the center of the field in Lusail Stadium in Qatar. French President Emmanuel Macron was present, along with other officials from FIFA and Qatar. The Qatari hosts appear to have regained some of the spotlight that was marred by how the event came about. Just days ago an article at AFP had noted “President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday stood by his decision to travel to Qatar to support France's World Cup team, despite allegations linking the Gulf monarchy to corruption in the European Parliament.”

The final showed that while many had said they might boycott this World Cup, the beautiful game brought them back.

Nevertheless, Qatar has not escaped critique. It appeared to crack down on Iranian dissidents and Pride flags. It tried to deflect criticism of gay rights by arguing that Western critics were racists who were anti-Qatar or anti-Arab. In addition, there was controversy over migrant deaths linked to the construction of the World Cup infrastructure. As if that wasn’t enough a last-minute decision about serving beer in the stadiums also led to critique. The death of two journalists also raised eyebrows, even though health experts said the deaths were natural.

General view during the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Al Khor, Qatar, November 20, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/PAWEL KOPCZYNSKI)

If Qatar thought it was entirely out of the woods in terms of critique, it also had to deal with another growing scandal in the EU that involves accusations of bribery of members of the European Parliament. It’s safe to say that when all eyes were on the final game, no one was thinking of this dark cloud.

Qatar also got to host the final and enable Qatari officials to mingle with important politicians, world leaders like Macron, and also celebrities and business people from around the world. For instance, photos posted online showed Elon Musk and others at the final. Turkish media said Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a close ally of Doha, was at the final as well.

All of this matters to Doha.

While Qatar may continue to see critique in the West, its hosting of the event has largely gone off without any problems. This has led to many in other Gulf states congratulating Qatar. These include voices from states that have recently been critical of Doha.

Qatar has brought the spotlight to the Gulf and the region and many feel there is a net positive. This has included other issues, such as the success of Morocco where many commentators felt this inspired the Arab and Muslim world. Displays of the Palestinian flag, even as other flags and symbols were suppressed at the event, showed how nationalism and regional causes are important.

Taken together, Qatar appears to have weathered the critique and the epic final of the World Cup means that many will remember this event. That means Qatar ends this on a high note. It will have to work to convert that high note to longer-term success, but it has immense power through media networks it supports and also think tanks and others it works with. It may be working to partner with big tech giants or others and this will be used to burnish its reputation.

The success at the end shows that Western criticism about issues such as workers' rights and gay rights may turn out to be more virtue signaling than have real implications. Westerners like to talk about many issues at home that they rarely actually care about abroad.

For instance, “human rights” and “democracy” are issues that many Western countries talk about, but historically the West has generally partnered with dictatorships abroad and even far-right extremist regimes. For instance, Turkey is an example of a country led by a far-right religious extremist regime that is crushing democracy, and nevertheless is a member of NATO. In fact, it is hard for democracies like Finland and Sweden. Both want to join NATO, but Turkey has made it difficult for them.

That means that while the West talks about democracy, it often outsources its security to regimes like Ankara. This is why Qatar, Pakistan and many other regimes are key Western partners. For instance, historically, the US preferred to partner with Pakistan rather than India, only recently changing course. Pakistan backed the Taliban and hosted extremists linked to al-Qaeda in the 1990s, and yet this was the US partner. Countries that convict people of “blasphemy” are often partners of the “democracy” supporting West.

There have been recent moves by the West to stand up to Russia and Iran on issues relating to human rights and women’s rights. However, this decision to stand up to those countries does not extend to standing up to historic western partners on these issues. That means that whereas there was some critique of Qatar about workers’ rights, there was no attempt to prevent it from hosting the World Cup and force reforms.

That means that Doha and other countries can generally rest assured that this was more about talk and when all was said and done, if the country can pull off an event successfully and without local protests or problems, it will have succeeded. This is the general model for how sporting events or even Western academic institutions, museums and businesses, have found partnerships abroad.

The West prefers stability and an aura of peace and some lip service to the things it claims to care about. Whether workers’ rights, women's right or gay rights improve tends to be of secondary importance when it comes to state-to-state relations and international events. All Doha had to do was appear to be doing the right thing and not use an openly authoritarian hand and it has largely succeeded.