Drone attack on Iranian ammunition plant: What do we know so far?

Reports over the weekend suggest that an Iranian defense ministry facility, apparently involved in the storage or manufacture of arms, was struck by some sort of explosion.

The incident took place in Isfahan but there were also reports about other incidents. Iran has claimed this was a “failed attack” but videos shared online showed that something happened.

Iran has supplied drones to Russia during the war on Ukraine and Iranian drones are a major threat to the Middle East. Iran also makes missiles and other weapons that threaten the region. The reports coincided with an earthquake in northwest Iran and some of the videos posted online may have incorrectly linked the alleged drone attacks near Isfahan and other activity, with the earthquake that occurred 1,000km away.

The drone attack on Iranian facility in Isfahan

According to Al-Ain media in the Gulf, the Iranian defense ministry reported that “small drones targeted one of the defense ministry centers in Isfahan province, central Iran.” This happened around eleven in the evening on Saturday." Fortunately, with predictions and defensive measures, the air defense system of the complex managed to detonate two planes at the top of the complex, while the third caused minor damage to the market of the military complex affiliated with the ministry,” the Iranian report said, according to Al-Ain. One of the incidents may have happened on Imam Khomeini Street in Isfahan. That is a major thoroughfare in the 12th district of the city.

Iran has thus admitted “some damage to the roof” of the facility but claims that the incident has not resulted in any disruption of the function of the place. This would seem to be in contrast to other reports that described three large explosions. Tasnim news agency, affiliated with the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, said on its Telegram channel that three explosions were heard in the city of Isfahan, one of which was in an ammunition manufacturing center affiliated with the defense ministry. That report seemed to indicate casualties.

An Iranian woman walks past election campaign posters in Naghsh-e-Jahan square in Isfahan (credit: REUTERS/RAHEB HOMAVANDI CRB)

Iran is scrambling to figure out what happened and create a narrative. A political source in Isfahan had told media that there were no injuries and that "the nature of this accident is being investigated, while the rescue and security forces present at the site are dispersing the crowd present at the scene,” Al-Ain noted. That report also says some people thought they heard anti-aircraft fire. The noise was heard near Imam Khomeini Street.

IRNA in Iran has said that one of the drones that Iran alleged was used in the attack was hit by air defense fire. Another caused damage to a roof of a facility. There was also a fire near Tabriz at a factory.

The Drive website compiled most of the known open-source information about the incidents, including videos, tweets and geolocation of various sites. However, the details are complex because of the number of sites involved.

There is a video from Tehran allegedly showing a glowing light in the sky, and reports from West Azerbaijan province. There has been an earthquake in West Azerbaijan and it’s unclear if these reports got confused with the drone attack reports.

Iranian media says the area of Khoy in Iran has been affected by the earthquake. Khoy is 1,000km from Isfahan. The earthquake took place Saturday night also. The Drive’s The War Zone said it was “unable to confirm Iranian claims. There are further unconfirmed reports of air activity out of Tehran’s Mehrabad Air Base, which houses Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force aircraft after a reported unknown aircraft was spotted flying over the Iranian capital.”

AP noted “that footage of the strike, as well as footage of the aftermath, corresponded to a site on Minoo Street in northwestern Isfahan that’s near a shopping center that includes a carpet and an electronics store.” That report says that the site in Isfahan “is home to both a large air base built for its fleet of American-made F-14 fighter jets and its Nuclear Fuel Research and Production Center.”

Was the attack linked to Iran's supply of drones to Russia?

Reports on social media have suggested a number of reasons for the incidents, linking this to Iran’s supply of drones to Russia to linking it to Israel-Iran tensions and tensions between Iran and the international community.

Over the last several years Iran has expanded its drone and missile manufacturing facilities. Jason Brodsky, an expert on Iran, tweeted “this operation tonight targeting the MODAFL facility in Esfahan had a similar modus operandi to the one from June 2021 which attacked the TESA Karaj facility. In the latter, the drones were launched from inside Iran.”

Iran has also continued to enrich uranium as part of its nuclear program at several sites in the country. The various reports, such as at Iran International, seem to indicate the site in Isfahan was an “ammunition” facility.

A drone is launched during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on August 25, 2022 (credit: VIA REUTERS)

Does that mean it was making munitions or storing them? It’s not clear yet.

Other reports seemed to claim the site also manufactures drones. This would be an interesting case of drones allegedly being used to destroy drones.

Iran has numerous facilities linked to its drone programs, such as sites in southern Iran at Chabahar and Qashm islands. Iran is alleged to use its Kashan base north of the city of Isfahan for training with drones. Iran has invited terror and militant groups from the region to train at that site.

However, Kashan is some 200km north of Isfahan. It is not clear if there is any linkage between the reports on Saturday evening and Sunday morning and the Kashan site.