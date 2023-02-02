The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Lebanese man recruits Palestinians on TikTok to help with terrorism

Abu Asan contacts Palestinians from the West Bank and east Jerusalem on TikTok, establishes a relationship with them and asks them for help with terrorism.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 2, 2023 17:46
It's completely unrealistic to prevent our youth from using TikTok. (photo credit: Solen Feyissa/Unsplash)
It's completely unrealistic to prevent our youth from using TikTok.
(photo credit: Solen Feyissa/Unsplash)

A Lebanese citizen who was once a Hezbollah activist has been using TikTok to recruit Palestinians in the West Bank and east Jerusalem to help him carry out terror attacks, the Shin Bet revealed on Thursday.

The man, whose real name is Salah Sawati, is known as Abu Asan and the Shin Bet revealed three different TikTok accounts he was using to contact the people he targeted.

As part of the investigation, the Shin Bet arrested two east Jerusalem residents who were in contact with Abu Asan. The two allegedly gathered intelligence and sent Abu Asan photos of places in Israel for him to target for his terror attacks.

How did Abu Asan get his targets to help him?

The Shin Bet's investigation revealed that after making contact with his targets on TikTok, Abu Asan would get to know them and discuss topics such as Jerusalem and the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict. Once he had established a relationship with them, he would move the conversations to Telegram where he would ask them to carry out tasks for him like sending him photos and videos of different locations in Israel.

In some cases, he posed these tasks as innocent requests, but once he felt the relationship was strong enough, he would actively ask the people to help carry out terror attacks.

A screenshot of the TikTok accounts used by Abu Asan to recruit people to help with terror attacks. (credit: Shin Bet Communications) A screenshot of the TikTok accounts used by Abu Asan to recruit people to help with terror attacks. (credit: Shin Bet Communications)

The accounts used by Abu Asan were revealed by the Shin Bet to be yarab_nasrak, alfath_kadem and freefree_palestine. The alftah_kadem account features a series of videos spreading antisemitic conspiracy theories about the Rothschilds, a famous wealthy Jewish family known for its philanthropy. The freefree_palestine account features videos glorifying terrorists such as Ibrahim al-Nabulsi and Maher Younis.

All three accounts are still active.

This is only one of many ways in which terrorists, who don't have access to Israel, lure Palestinians in the West Bank and east Jerusalem into helping them carry out terror attacks in Israel. Last week, the Shin Bet revealed that Hamas terrorists were tricking Palestinians into unknowingly delivering cash and weapons intended for terrorism by contacting them on Facebook and posing as people looking to hire couriers.

"The Shin Bet take seriously attempts to hitch Israeli residents into terrorist activity and calls to show alertness in light of the threat reflected by various terrorist entities on social media," said the agency in a statement.



Tags Lebanon Shin Bet Terrorism social media TikTok
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli drone attack on Iranian weapons factory was phenomenal success - sources

An explosion is seen at an Iranian missile and drone test at the 17th Great Prophet drill in Iran.
2

Seven killed, three injured in Jerusalem synagogue massacre

Israel Border Police officers at the scene of the Neve Yaakov terror attack in Jerusalem, January 27, 2023.
3

Who wants an Israeli civil war?

THOUSANDS OF protesters against the new Netanyahu government and its proposed reforms gather outside the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, earlier this month.
4

Alien expert: They don't come in peace

UFO (illustrative).
5

Parents leave baby behind at Israeli airport check-in

Illustrative image of a crying baby in a stroller.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by