This is how Israelis are saving lives in Turkey

'Mixed feelings of hope and sadness:’ The IDF has saved 13 victims of the earthquake that has claimed over 20,000 lives in Turkey.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: FEBRUARY 9, 2023 20:48

Updated: FEBRUARY 9, 2023 21:03
A man reacts at the site of a collapsed building in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey February 8, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/SERTAC KAYAR)
A man reacts at the site of a collapsed building in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey February 8, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/SERTAC KAYAR)

GAZIANTEP, Turkey — Thirteen victims of Monday’s deadly earthquake were saved by IDF Search and Rescue and United Hatzalah of Israel as rescue efforts continued in the city of Kahramanmaraş.

Most of the victims were stabilized by the United Hatzalah medical personnel within the collapsed buildings before they were extracted by IDF rescuers.

“Some of them were very hard to stabilize,” said United Hatzalah’s Linor Attias.

A race against time

The rescuers face a race against time as fears of finding living victims diminished after a fourth night of low temperatures.

Two boys were saved by the IDF from a building in the morning after signs of life signs had been detected the previous day by a United Hatzalah drone equipped with specialized equipment, according to Attias. She said the boys’ uncle approached the team and hugged them, thanking them for their aid in the rescue.

A child looks on in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, February 8, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/SUHAIB SALEM) A child looks on in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, February 8, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/SUHAIB SALEM)

“This hug was the hope we needed that time is not against us.”

Attias related that no sooner than they were thanked, another man approached and pleaded with them to check his home, as he believed that he had heard his daughter sobbing.

They found the girl in the ruins and managed to stabilize her with an IV and medication. While she was being stabilized, United Hatzalah’s psycho-trauma team calmed and spoke to the man, who was manic with grief.

The man has lost two other daughters, as well as his wife, whose body shielded his third daughter, likely “saving her life,” said Attias. The girl was successfully extracted.

“It’s combined feelings of hope and sadness for these people,” said Attias. “It’s going to take a while before the government can handle this apocalyptic situation.”

Earlier Thursday morning, a boy was removed by the IDF from a collapsed building in the same city. United Hatzalah and IDF teams had spent all day trying to figure out how they could access those that could be inside. Initial estimates pointed to 4-9 people.

“We need to know what floor they’re on,” an IDF officer explained to a Turkish rescue worker on Wednesday. “Next, we need to know what is their condition.”

The rescuers had learned that the relatively intact building across the street was a mirror of the collapsed site. Speaking with residents of that standing building, they identified where the survivors might be.

The IDF used an excavator and bobcat to dig a trench so they could access the wall outside the deeper floors, then jackhammers to open up the wall. Unfortunately, they had to take a different approach when the rubble proved too thick. They then began to enter through gaps between the collapsed floors and dug toward the victims.

Late Wednesday night, IDF reinforcements arrived and began to establish its field hospital in a staging camp outside the ruined city.

This brought the number of personnel in the medical delegation to 230, 140 being medical professionals. Some are reservists and some are soldiers in mandatory military service.

“It’s a hospital in every sense but in tents,” said head IDF nurse Demi Zukin.

The almost-finished hospital will have intensive care beds, an emergency room, surgery wards, imaging departments, a laboratory, dentistry, orthopedics, and children's and women’s wards.

“We don’t know how long we’ll be here, but we’ll be here as long as we’re needed,” Zukin said.

If you would like to donate to United Hatzalah’s ongoing emergency efforts in Turkey go to www.Israelrescue.org/earthquakeresponse



Tags IDF Turkey earthquake Israel Turkey
