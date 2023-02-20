The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Israel: US planned to veto UNSC resolution on settlements, PA knew this

The United Arab Emirates had been expected to push forward the resolution condemning Israeli settlement activity.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: FEBRUARY 20, 2023 11:58
THE UNITED NATIONS Security Council holds a regular meeting on the situation in the Middle East, focusing on Israel in relation to the Palestinians. (photo credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)
THE UNITED NATIONS Security Council holds a regular meeting on the situation in the Middle East, focusing on Israel in relation to the Palestinians.
(photo credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)

The United States planned to veto the United Nations Security Council resolution against settlements and as a result, the Palestinian Authority pulled the text, Israel’s National Security Advisor Tzahi HaNegbi said on Monday.

I think the Palestinians understood from the discussion with the administration that they are not going to gain anything from this effort because it will be vetoed,” HaNegbi said in a conversation with The Jerusalem Post’s Editor-in-Chief Yaakov Katz.

HaNegbi spoke at the Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish-American Organizations hours before the UNSC is scheduled to hold its monthly meeting in New York on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The United Arab Emirates, which holds a rotating UNSC council seat, had been expected to push forward a resolution condemning Israeli settlement activity after Israel’s security cabinet authorized the transformation of ten West Bank outposts into nine new settlements.

The United States holds one of five permanent seats on the council and had the power to veto the resolution, but it had preferred to sway the PA not to push forward with the matter.

Gilad Erdan, Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations speaks during a U.N. Security Council meeting to discuss recent developments at the Al Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem, at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, US, January 5, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR) Gilad Erdan, Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations speaks during a U.N. Security Council meeting to discuss recent developments at the Al Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem, at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, US, January 5, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR)

On Sunday at the PA’s request, the UAE pulled the text. The UNSC is now expected to issue a statement, with the US agreement.  

PA tried to stop settlement building

The PA had tried to stop what it referred to as unilateral steps such as settlement building, HaNegbi explained, but then Israel noted that it also wanted the PA to back away from unilateral measures.

One of the unilateral steps Israel wanted to see halted was the PA pursuit of Israeli at the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice as two examples, he said. 

He later clarified for The Jerusalem Post that in the end no deal had been reached to halt settlement activity and that the Higher Planning Council for Judea and Samaria would meet as scheduled on Wednesday to advance plans for new homes in those communities.



Tags Palestinians United Nations United States UAE Anti-Israel UNSC
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman from Poland claims to be missing toddler Madeleine McCann

FILE PHOTO: Kate McCann, whose daughter Madeleine went missing during a family holiday to Portugal in 2007, attends a news conference at the launch of her book in London May 12, 2011
2

A baby girl was born with a 6 cm tail – and it kept growing

Illustrative image of a newborn baby
3

Russian bomber jets intercepted over Alaska by US air defense systems

Russian Air Force, RF-81719, Sukhoi Su-35S
4

Russia's Northern Fleet deploys with nukes in first since Cold War - report

The frigate "Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov" as part of a detachment of ships of the Northern Fleet during the transition from Severomorsk to Kronstadt to participate in the Main Naval Parade.
5

Woman shows up at Western Wall in her underwear

Women are seen walking across the Western Wall site in a photo taken February 9, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by