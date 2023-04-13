The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Palestinian Islamic Jihad delegation visits Baghdad ahead of Quds Day

Nakhala is set to deliver a speech at the Quds Day rallies in Baghdad on Friday.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: APRIL 13, 2023 09:44
A Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant looks out of a vehicle during a military show marking the 32nd anniversary of the organisation's founding, in the central Gaza Strip October 3, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)
A Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant looks out of a vehicle during a military show marking the 32nd anniversary of the organisation's founding, in the central Gaza Strip October 3, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)

A delegation of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist movement visited Baghdad on Wednesday at the invitation of Iraqi officials.

The delegation was led by the movement's secretary-general, Ziyad al-Nakhala, and was set to meet with Iraqi officials and personalities, including Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid. The delegation additionally met with the Iranian ambassador to Iraq, Mohammad Kazem Al Sadeq.

According to a statement by the movement, "the delegation will hold discussions on the latest Palestinian and Arab developments and ways to support the resistance in Palestine, especially in Jerusalem, in the face of the Zionist attacks and the storming of al-Aqsa Mosque."

Nakhala is set to deliver a speech at the Quds Day rallies in Baghdad on Friday, according to Iranian reports.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad Secretary-General Ziyad al-Nakhala in Tehran, August 2022 (credit: Erfan Kouchari/Tasnim News Agency) Palestinian Islamic Jihad Secretary-General Ziyad al-Nakhala in Tehran, August 2022 (credit: Erfan Kouchari/Tasnim News Agency)

Iraqi militia threatens to launch drones at Israel

The visit comes as an Iran-backed militia in Iraq called Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba published a video threatening to launch drones at targets in Israel. The video featured Hebrew subtitles and footage from the clashes at al-Aqsa Mosque last week.

The visit also comes amid after rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip, Lebanon and Syria toward Israel in the past two weeks after violent clashes broke out last week at al-Aqsa Mosque.

On Friday, Iran and its proxies will mark Quds Day, which usually features marches and speeches threatening Israel. Leaders of the terrorist movements allied with Iran are set to deliver speeches on Friday, including Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, and Israeli officials are preparing for possible attacks – both cyber and physical – ahead of the day.



Tags Iran Iraq Palestinian Islamic Jihad Jerusalem islamic jihad al-aqsa
