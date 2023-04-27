US President Joe Biden’s alienation of Riyadh makes a normalization deal with Saudi Arabia difficult, Republican Governor Ron DeSantis told The Jerusalem Post and Museum of Tolerance Celebrate the Faces of Israel conference in Jerusalem on Thursday.

“This administration has worked overtime to alienate the Saudis. I think that with proper policy and with proper relations you could see Saudi Arabia recognize the existence of Israel,” DeSantis said.

He spoke at the conference which was also sponsored by The Museum of Tolerance. He is on the third leg of a global trade trip, that also includes Japan, South Korea and the United Kingdom.

Speculation is high that the trip is the prelude to an announcement he intends to run for president in 2024 in a bid to unseat Biden. But he has yet to announce and when asked at a press event during the conference, he similarly refused to confirm a 2024 presidential race.

“If there is any announcement, it will come at the appropriate time,” he said.

Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at the Jerusalem Post and Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem Celebrating the Faces of Israel conference. (credit: Marc Israel Sellem/Jerusalem Post)

DeSantis supports Israeli sovereignty in Jerusalem, West Bank

DeSantis has a strong history of supporting Israel and has backed a united Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, as well as Israeli sovereignty over West Bank settlements. He is among those politicians who refer to that region as Judea and Samaria and he visited the Gush Etzion region of Ariel as well as the Ariel settlement during his visit to Israel in 2019.

DeSantis referred to that visit during his press conference stating that the Palestinians had rejected a partition plan in 1947 and that there had never been a Palestinian state on that West Bank territory.

“There has never been a Palestinian entity. It’s more appropriate to consider that land to be disputed land,” DeSantis said, adding that he supported the stance of the former Trump administration on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, noting that it had gotten “that right.”

The Florida governor gave his strong backing to a united Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, explaining that Florida had supported that step even before Trump agreed in 2017 to relocate the United States Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

“With Israeli sovereignty over the city of Jerusalem people have the ability to visit those sites freely, that would not be true if it were in other hands.” Governor Ron DeSantis

“With Israeli sovereignty over the city of Jerusalem people have the ability to visit those sites freely, that would not be true if it were in other hands,” DeSantis said.

It’s important to make sure that the US keeps its embassy in Jerusalem, he said.

The task before us as Americans is standing strongly with the Jewish people, DeSantis said.

The US must support Israel’s right to defend itself and maintain its qualitative edge, DeSantis said.

It was also important, he said, that the US not interfere in US domestic affairs.