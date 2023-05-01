The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Anticipation surrounds Iran presidential visit to Syria - analysis

Iran backing Syria is expected to be helpful in Syria's hopeful return to the Arab League.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: MAY 1, 2023 00:07

Updated: MAY 1, 2023 00:12
IRAN’S PRESIDENT Ebrahim Raisi meets with Syrian President Bashar Assad in Tehran, earlier this month. (photo credit: OFFICIAL PRESIDENTIAL WEBSITE / REUTERS)
IRAN’S PRESIDENT Ebrahim Raisi meets with Syrian President Bashar Assad in Tehran, earlier this month.
(photo credit: OFFICIAL PRESIDENTIAL WEBSITE / REUTERS)

Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi is expected to travel to Syria this week. This will be a major visit for the Syrian regime which has been doing heavy lifting in its outreach to regional countries and Russia in recent months. Syria’s foreign minister, for instance, has become a globetrotter, going to Tunisia, Egypt, Jordan and other countries.

Syria has been meeting with the Gulf states and Russia. Now Iran will showcase its backing for Damascus. This is important for Syria which wants to return to the Arab League.   

Syrian regime leader Bashar al-Assad met Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Ebrahim Raisi in a surprise 2022 visit to Iran. Assad also visited Iran in 2019, one of his few trips outside the country since the 2011 war began.  

The meaning of Raisi's visit to Syria

The visit by Iran’s president is all about Iran reaching out to showcase how after doing a deal with the Saudis in Beijing, it can shift focus from Yemen to Syria and Lebanon. Iran’s Foreign Minister was recently in Oman and Lebanon. In Lebanon he went south to the Israeli border to threaten Israel. Meanwhile Iraq’s President was in Iran where the Iranian leadership threatened US forces in Iraq and the Persian Gulf.  

Regional media is following the apparent visit by the Iranian president. Anadolu in Turkey noted that this will be “the first visit by an Iranian leader to the Arab country in more than a decade….Iranian Ambassador in Damascus Hossein Akbari said in statements cited by state news agency IRNA that Raisi will be in the war-torn country for a “very important” two-day visit.” Iran sees this as a “turning point.”

According to the reports Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was the last Iranian president to visit Syria when he went there in 2010.  

The Iranian presidential visit comes as Iran continues to export weapons via Iraq and Syria to Lebanon. Iran wants to remove US forces from Syria and Iraq to create an uncontested road to the sea. Iran uses Syria to threaten Israel. Iran has tried to send air defenses and other weapons to Syria in the past.

In Early April Iran launched a drone from Syria targeting Israel. It has also mobilized Palestinian groups in Syria to target Israel in April and in the past has backed a coterie of pro-Iran groups and militias and proxies in Syria to target Israel and target US forces in Syria. Pro-Iran groups have reportedly carried out almost 80 attacks on US forces in Syria.   

The question with the Iranian presidential visit is whether new bilateral agreements will be signed, whether Iran will try to move more weapons and what other ramifications this will have. Syria is also trying to reconcile with Turkey. Iran supports the reconciliations, because it dovetails with Iran’s own reconciliation with Saudi Arabia and also new ties between Bahrain and Qatar and other countries that are seeking a new diplomatic era in the region.  



Tags Iran Syria iran support syria Iran Syria Middle East Ebrahim Raisi
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Senior Iranian Ayatollah Abbas-Ali Soleimani assassinated - report

Abbas-Ali Soleimani
2

Russian billionaires see wealth rise to over half a trillion dollars - Forbes

The superyacht Nord, reportedly owned by the sanctioned Russian oligarch Alexei Mordashov, is docked in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, Russia March 31, 2022.
3

United flight to Israel forced to turn back after Israeli fights with crew

A Boeing 767-322ER aircraft of United Airlines takes off during cold winter weather from Zurich Airport near Ruemlang, Switzerland, December 14, 2022.
4

Jerusalem terror attack: Seven wounded in car ramming, terrorist killed

The scene of a car ramming terrorist attack next to the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem, Israel, on April 24, 2023.
5

US confiscates Iran oil cargo on tanker amid Tehran tensions

An oil tanker loads gas in Assaluyeh seaport at the Persian Gulf, 1,400 km (870 miles) south of Tehran, Iran May 27, 2006.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by