Jordanian army hacks drone from Syria carrying meth - state news agency

The civil war in Syria has turned the country into a global narcotics production powerhouse, and a Syria-Jordanian joint effort seeks to counter it.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 13, 2023 21:12
Jordanian Armed Forces website shows what it said is a drone carrying drugs from Syria, July 24, 2023 (photo credit: REUTERS)
The Jordanian military on Sunday downed a drone carrying crystal meth that was flying into Jordanian territory from neighbouring Syria, the state news agency Petra reported.

War-torn Syria has become a hub for a multi-billion-dollar drugs trade, with Jordan a main transit route to the oil-rich Gulf states for a Syrian-made amphetamine known as captagon, Western anti-narcotics officials and Washington say.

Citing a source within the Jordanian armed forces, the state agency said in a statement the drone was "taken control of and downed".

The Jordanian military has previously downed drones from Syria carrying narcotics or weapons but has rarely identified seized drugs as crystal meth.

Bilateral effort to end illicit smuggling

Military and security officials from Jordan and Syria have met to discuss ways to curb the growing smuggling problem. Despite pledges by Damascus, Jordan says it has not seen any real attempt to clamp down on the illicit trade.

Quantities of Syrian drug Captagon by US and Coalition partners in S. Syria, May 31, 2018 (credit: WIKIMEDIA) Quantities of Syrian drug Captagon by US and Coalition partners in S. Syria, May 31, 2018 (credit: WIKIMEDIA)

There was no immediate comment from Syrian authorities. In an interview last week, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad denied Syria's role in the drug trade, saying that ending narcotics smuggling was a common interest that Syria shares with Arab countries.



