The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Iran’s Ayatollah calls IRGC ‘largest counter-terrorism organization in the world'

Israel and the US have repeatedly called for their allies to join in their recognition of the IRGC as a terrorist entity, though many countries remain hesitant to do so.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 23, 2023 02:40
FACEBOOK AND Instagram have improved in dealing with direct incitement to violence on their platforms, except apparently from Ayatollah Khamenei, says the writer. (photo credit: WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS)
FACEBOOK AND Instagram have improved in dealing with direct incitement to violence on their platforms, except apparently from Ayatollah Khamenei, says the writer.
(photo credit: WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS)

Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) “the largest counter-terrorist organization in the world” a meeting with a group of senior IRGC officers and Basij paramilitary leaders on Thursday, according to a tweet by the Ayatollah’s account and a report by London-based Iran International.

The Thursday meeting also saw Khamenei call the US the main enemy of the Iranian regime. “We must raise our voice against America,” he said. “Whenever you want to shout, shout against America,” Khamenei declared, leading many in attendance to begin chanting “Death to America.”

The IRGC – who are known for their support of Hezbollah, among other terrorist groups – is designated as a terrorist organization by the United States, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. Israel and the US have repeatedly called for their allies to join in their recognition of the IRGC as a terrorist entity, though many countries remain hesitant to do so.

An IRGC Ground Forces commando. (credit: Wikimedia Commons) An IRGC Ground Forces commando. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

IRGC-sponsored terror worldwide

The IRGC has moved militias and weapons into Syria and Iraq, exported precision-guided munitions and drones to Hezbollah in Lebanon, and backed terrorist groups inside Palestinian territories, such as Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ).

The IRGC’s Quds Force commander Ismail Qaani told Iranian pro-regime media that “15 to 30 attacks are carried out daily in the West Bank by the resistance forces against the Zionist regime,” Tasnim news reported.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard is also known for conducting terrorist activities on other overseas territories. In August 2022, Iran exported Shahed-136 "suicide drones," which detonate on impact in a Kamikaze-esque fashion, to Russia to aid its efforts against Ukraine.

The Islamic Guard’s reach has gone beyond the Middle East and as far as Europe. A statement provided to The Jerusalem Post by the British embassy in January 2023 stated that the IRGC posed a persistent threat to Europe and that there have been at least ten “threats by Iran to kidnap or assassinate British or UK-based people this year.” 

“The UK has sanctioned over 300 Iranian individuals and entities for their role in weapons proliferation, human rights abuses and terrorism, including the IRGC in its entirety," the UK said in the statement.

Iran’s IRGC has even sparked unrest at home, as IRGC guards were the ones who arrested Mahsa Amini, whose death in September 2022 triggered nationwide protests

Tovah Lazaroff, Seth J. Frantzman and Aaron Reich contributed to this report.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Bosnian bodybuilder streams wife's murder on Instagram live

Murderer, holding a knife, face to face with a terrified woman in a basement (illustrative).
2

Israeli archeologists find 'most ancient gate' discovered in Holy Land

The ancient gate at Tel Erani.
3

Has the Mars rover discovered extraterrestrial life? - study

NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its black-and-white navigation cameras to capture panoramas of “Marker Band Valley” at two times of day on April 8. Color was added to a combination of both panoramas for an artistic interpretation of the scene.
4

WATCH: Ukraine reveals destruction of Russian Terminator-2 tank on Telegram

Tank support combat vehicle "Terminator" during the "Armiya 2020" exhibition
5

Second Temple era synagogue discovered in Russia

The archaeological site of the Phanagoria synagogue.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Maariv Online
Maariv Jewish Holidays
Maariv Shabat Times
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by