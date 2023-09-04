The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Iran and Turkey look to new regional strategy - analysis

While Iran and Turkey may not always see things the same way, they increasingly share interests.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: SEPTEMBER 4, 2023 16:23
Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian meets with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, in Tehran, Iran September 3, 2023. (photo credit: Majid Asgaripour/WANA/via Reuters)
Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian meets with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, in Tehran, Iran September 3, 2023.
Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was in Iran this week. This is his first visit to the country. Iran and Turkey have amicable ties but now both countries want to pursue a new strategy. According to Arab News the Turkish diplomat said that he welcomes the return of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran, Tehran’s foreign minister said on Sunday. 

The change in tactics by Iran and Turkey is important. Both countries have reconciled with Saudi Arabia. Ankara and Saudi Arabia used to often hold different views. Today Ankara has moderated its stance on the Muslim Brotherhood, which Saudi allies like Egypt see as a terrorist group. In addition, Riyadh has moved to welcome Syria back to the Arab League. China brokered the Iran-Saudi deal, but overall Riyadh also wants to move forward on key files with Iran and Turkey. This includes trade and reducing tensions in the region. This is a new era of diplomacy.

Iran increasing diplomatic activity in the region

Arab News reported that “during a press conference with his Turkish counterpart in Tehran, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said Iran is working on holding a tripartite economic meeting with Saudi Arabia and Turkey.” The Turkish diplomat said that “the visit will render the opportunity to discuss the possibilities for further advancing our bilateral cooperation in all fields with Iran.”

There is also a new ambassador from Iran heading to Saudi Arabia. He was announced in May but is now taking up his post, reports in the Gulf and Iran say. He is veteran diplomat Alireza Enayati. He has served in Saudi Arabia in the past and in Kuwait. Reports say he will arrive soon. This is important and reveals the overall trend in Saudi-Iran ties.

The Turkish-Iran meeting comes in this context. Iran and Turkey share several policies in the region. Both countries view with suspicion the US role in Syria and both want the US to leave. Recently both Turkey and Iran have used proxy forces in Syria to encourage Arab tribes to fight against the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.

In Iraq, Turkey also has interests. Fidan was in Iraq recently. Iran occupies Iraq using militias. Turkey has forces in northern Iraq. Both Iran and Turkey have interests in the autonomous Kurdistan region. Iran is close with the Kurdish PUK party while Turkey is close with the Kurdish KDP party. While they may not always see things the same way, they increasingly share interests. In addition, Iran and Turkey talk more frequently than the US and Turkey or the US and Iran. 

Turkey’s president will meet with Russia’s leader soon. Meanwhile, reports say the US is sending envoy Brett McGurk to Saudi Arabia. Many diplomatic moves are in motion in the region. Israel’s foreign minister went to Bahrain this week and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu went to Cyprus. Every country is now working on new diplomatic fronts. Iran and Turkey are a key part of this new diplomacy.  



