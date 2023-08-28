The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Iran says Iraq has agreed to disarm and relocate Kurdistan militants

Iran has long accused Iraq's autonomous northern Kurdish region of harboring terrorist groups involved in attacks against the Islamic Republic.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 28, 2023 11:56
Iraqi forces and Kurdish Peshmerga fighters take part in an intensive security deployment after Islamic State militants took it over the previous day in Luhaiban village in Kirkuk, Iraq December 6,2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/AKO RASHEED)
Iraqi forces and Kurdish Peshmerga fighters take part in an intensive security deployment after Islamic State militants took it over the previous day in Luhaiban village in Kirkuk, Iraq December 6,2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/AKO RASHEED)

Iran and Iraq have reached an agreement that "armed terrorist groups" in Iraq's Kurdistan region will be disarmed and relocated next month, Iran's foreign ministry said on Monday.

“An agreement has been struck between Iran and Iraq, in which Iraq has committed to disarm armed separatists and terrorist groups present in its territory, close their bases, and relocate them to other locations before the 19th of September,” ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said at a weekly briefing.

The spokesperson did not specify where militants would be relocated. There was no immediate comment from Iraq.

Iran has long accused Iraq's autonomous northern Kurdish region of harboring terrorist groups involved in attacks against the Islamic Republic, with the Revolutionary Guards repeatedly targeting their bases.

Iran targets Kurdish forces

Last September, Iran's Revolutionary Guards fired missiles and drones at militant targets in Iraq's Kurdish region, killing 13 people, according to local authorities.

Iraqi forces and Kurdish Peshmerga fighters gather during an intensive security deployment after Islamic State militants took it over the previous day in Luhaiban village in Kirkuk, Iraq December 6,2021. (credit: REUTERS/AKO RASHEED) Iraqi forces and Kurdish Peshmerga fighters gather during an intensive security deployment after Islamic State militants took it over the previous day in Luhaiban village in Kirkuk, Iraq December 6,2021. (credit: REUTERS/AKO RASHEED)

Iraq's foreign ministry had condemned the attacks. Iran's elite military and security force had said it would continue targeting what it called terrorists in the region.



