Israel denies it approved transfer of 1,500 rifles to Palestinians

Israel's defense establishment denied on Wednesday reports at least 1,500 rifles and a number of armored vehicles were transferred by the US to the Palestinian Authority's security forces with the approval of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), which is supervised by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

The weapons were transferred recently from US Army bases in Jordan to the PA through the Allenby crossing. The PA also recently received armored vehicles from the US, according to Palestinian reports.

According to the denied Army Radio report, Israel approved the weapons transfer on the condition that they only be used for anti-terrorist group operations and only be given to the PA's general security, counterintelligence, and police forces.

The approval for the transfer was given after the summits in Aqaba and Sharm El-Sheikh earlier this year. Additional steps to help the PA are being considered as well, Israeli defense officials told Army Radio. DEFENSE MINISTER Yoav Gallant appears in the Knesset last week for a vote on the state budget (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Sources close to the finance minister said that Smotrich was not aware of the approval and is "seething with rage."

According to the sources, the move is part of steps by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form a unity government with former defense minister Benny Gantz. Smotrich is set to hold an urgent consultation later on Wednesday.

COGAT denies reports of arms transfer, no comment on vehicles

COGAT denied the reports of a weapons transfer on Wednesday morning, stating that "no weapons were transferred to the Palestinian Authority during the past year."

The Defense Ministry called the reports a "misrepresentation," stating "Since Defense Minister Yoav Gallant took office, the transfer of lethal weapons to the Palestinian Authority has not been approved. Any attempt to present things in a different way is false and a diversion from the truth."

COGAT and the Defense Ministry did not deny the reports that armored vehicles were transferred to the PA. A defense source said on Wednesday that nine armored vehicles were transferred, calling the transfer "a clear security interest for Israel."