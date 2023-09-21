Palestinian Pres. Abbas addresses UNGA, Israeli delegation walks out

Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas addressed the UN's General Assembly on Tuesday and appeared to reference the ongoing efforts between Saudi Arabia and Israel to normalize relations. "Those who think that peace can prevail in the Middle East without the Palestinian people enjoying their full legitimate and national rights would be mistaken," he stated.

As Abbas began speaking, the Israeli delegation in the hall walked out. His speech came ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address on Friday.

Abbas also claimed that the Israeli government is digging tunnels under and around the Al-Aqsa Mosque which could lead to its collapse. Abbas additionally claimed that Muslims have the exclusive right of worship on the Temple Mount and al-Aqsa.

He then called for apologies and compensation from the US and UK for the Balfour Declaration of 1917, which recognized the need for a Jewish state in the area that eventually became the modern State of Israel.

Abbas demanded that the Palestinian territories be recognized as a state and that the Palestinian Authority receive full membership in the UN.

Abbas insisted that the Palestinians were using "peaceful, popular resistance" to "liberate the land from a colonial occupation."

The PA president additionally blamed the Israeli government for the increased crime rate in the Arab sector in Israel, stating "Israel is fully responsible for the deliberate spread of weapons, drugs, and criminal killings in the Arab cities inside Israel, part of which is spreading into our areas."

Abbas added that the PA's institutions are engaged in a 'comprehensive development and reform process.'

Abbas, who has served as president of the PA since 2005, claimed Israel was obstructing general elections in the PA by blocking the option to vote in east Jerusalem. "We want elections, but we want them to be held in east Jerusalem."

The PA president called for the UN to criminalize the denial of the "Nakba" and designate May 15th as a international day to commemorate the "Nakba."

"For several years now, we have presented our Palestinian narrative that has been deliberately distorted by the Zionist and Israeli propaganda. We are relieved that the peoples of the world and many countries around the world have started to believe our narrative and sympathize with it after having been misled by decades," said Abbas.

"My message today to the Israelis is that this hideous occupation that is imposed on us will not last, regardless of their ambitions and their delusions because the Palestinian people will remain on their land which they have inhabited for thousands of years as again affirmed by a recent UNESCO resolution on the city of Jericho which has existed for 10,000 years," added Abbas. "The Palestinian people cannot leave this land and if anyone should leave it should be the occupier."

In his speech last year, Abbas welcomed renewed talk about a possible two-state solution by world leaders and called on Israel to return to the negotiating table with the Palestinians.

He went on to accuse Israel of destroying the two-state solution, saying that it has decided not to be a partner for peace with the Palestinians.