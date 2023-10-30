IDF in Gaza: Israeli forces strike over 600 Hamas terror targets

The IDF says it struck over 600 terror targets in the past days in Gaza as the ground operations develop in the Strip.

“During clashes with terrorists in the Gaza Strip, IDF troops killed dozens of terrorists who barricaded themselves in buildings and tunnels, and attempted to attack the troops,” the IDF said.

Videos and photos released by the army showed tanks, infantry and bulldozers active in Gaza.

WATCH: The IDF continued its ground operations inside Gaza on Monday morning, destroying Hamas terrorist infrastructure across the Strip.(CREDIT: @IDF ) Read more: https://t.co/W7WEgelv3a pic.twitter.com/4sR1yzo97o — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) October 30, 2023

Israel increased ground operations beginning on Friday evening after two raids by armored vehicles last week. Clashes in Gaza have seen increased contact with Hamas terrorists on the ground.

In another incident, IDF aircraft were guided by ground forces to strike a site inside a building that was used by Hamas. The IDF said the building had over 20 Hamas terrorist operatives inside it. Overall the army says more than 60 terror targets have been hit. This includes “weapons depots, dozens of anti-tank missile launching positions, as well as hideouts and staging grounds used by the Hamas terrorist organization.” Israeli forces are seen operating in the Gaza Strip on October 31, 2023 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

In addition, the IDF struck an anti-tank missile launching site near Al-Azhar University. A warplane was used in the strike. Advertisement

IDF chief: Israeli military focused on dismantling Hamas

On Sunday, the IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi toured an artillery position and vowed the IDF is focused on victory and dismantling Hamas. Yesterday saw increased fighting on the ground and clashes with Hamas. This included gun battles at Erez and in a coastal area near Zikim.

In addition, the IDF struck 450 targets yesterday. It was unclear if this number is now part of the 600 targets hit over the last several days.

The battles in Gaza come amid tensions in the north and strikes in Syria in response to launches from Syria. In addition, there were clashes in Jenin overnight.