The Gaza war may end in a coup

An-Nahar, Lebanon, October 28

For more stories from The Media Line go to themedialine.org

Many anticipated that Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, carried out by Hamas on October 7, would incite a regional revolution. This military, political, and social strike, which shook Israel to its core, has since become the focal point of global attention.

However, amid the chaos of the ongoing Gaza war, and its looming aftermath, lies a key aspect that demands recognition: the long-neglected Palestinian issue has resurfaced and taken a prominent position on the international agenda. The atrocities witnessed in this war will undoubtedly pave the way for potential changes, challenging the current political climate, and prompting serious efforts in search of a viable solution for the Palestinian problem.

It is time for the international community to revitalize these efforts, despite Israel’s unwavering stubbornness. In the aftermath of a significant blow, Israel finds itself mired in political stagnation regarding its conflict with the Palestinians. The once hopeful strategy of waiting for time to pass while steadily encroaching on land meant to be returned to the Palestinians is no longer a viable option.

The extreme views held by the parties within Benjamin Netanyahu’s government will inevitably be ousted from the serious political discourse in Israel. Despite the current climate of anger, and dwindling sense of security within Israeli society, as well as a decline in faith in the army, Israel will eventually be compelled to embark on new, more productive routes toward a political solution.

This shift will undoubtedly take time and will not happen without challenges for Israeli society, as it comes to terms with the notion that lasting stability necessitates a balanced negotiation with the Palestinian side. At the very least, this will require a return to the concept of land for peace and a renewed commitment to the two-state solution. It is clear that both the Israeli and Palestinian sides will be faced with the task of justifying their respective approaches. PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu holds a news conference in Tel Aviv. (credit: Abir Sultan/Reuters)

A significant shift is also expected to occur on the Palestinian front. Following the destructive events of the Gaza war, and with the implementation of a ceasefire and the safe release of all hostages, there may be an opportunity for a resolution to be reached with the support of Arab and international powers. This could involve removing the leaders of Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and other influential factions from Gaza, distributing them among various Arab nations. Such a move would be considered a major coup and could potentially pave the way for a more stable and peaceful future for both sides involved. Advertisement

This agreement will put an end to Hamas’s control over Gaza and establish a peaceful state within its borders. This will be achieved through the deployment of Arab and international forces to ensure the well-being of the Gaza people, protecting them from any potential Israeli aggression. This peacekeeping effort will continue until democratic Palestinian elections can be held in both the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. At that point, the Palestinian Authority may assume a transitional role in managing Gaza affairs.

The idea of a political solution to end the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza is gaining traction in major Western and Arab capitals, including Moscow and possibly even Beijing. The aim is to establish a balanced environment and protect the interests of international powers, with the ultimate goal of preventing any future wars.

Yet, the presence of militant groups, such as Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Gaza, poses a major obstacle to any political resolution. At the same time, the continuation of the far-right government in Israel hinders the progress of peace talks. Therefore, the proposed solution involves advocating for a political transformation in Israel, which may come to fruition amid mounting criticism of the failures of Netanyahu’s administration. A more rational and peace-oriented government could then take its place.

Those in support of this approach argue that the military and security withdrawal of Hamas and Islamic Jihad from the equation is crucial. With the current conflict stirring up old tensions, there is a chance to achieve this goal. – Ali Hamada

External victory and internal defeat

Al-Qabas, Kuwait, October 26

I hold a strong stance on the ongoing conflict between our nation and Israel, regarding our future prospects and place in history. First, our conflict with Israel is rooted in a fundamental clash of civilizations, and we are currently lagging far behind in this battle. While Israel possesses the capabilities to produce the majority of its own weaponry and even exports some of it, we struggle to effectively utilize even the weapons that we have purchased from countries that are known to be allies of Israel. This puts us at a significant disadvantage in any potential future conflicts.

Second, it is a commonly accepted truth that the fate of nations is determined by the logic of history. Thus it is evident that Israel’s existence is precarious, and its rulers are all too aware of this fact. They operate under the assumption that any laxness in security measures could spell disaster for the state. Interestingly, this concern is not shared by neighboring countries such as Egypt.

The Israelis are acutely aware that they are a foreign entity in a region that they have no historical, ethnic, or cultural ties to. The only viable solution for them is to peacefully coexist and integrate with the other components of the region, without causing any major upheavals or atrocities. It is imperative that they find a way to blend in and assimilate, rather than imposing their will on others.

Third, it is imperative that we prioritize the advancement of our nations by promoting the development of free individuals. This requires a steadfast belief in the significance of upholding principles of justice, equality, and humanity. Without the presence of these values, no nation can truly prosper.

It is necessary that our countries wholeheartedly embrace all rights outlined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. These rights are essential for ensuring the freedom and well-being of every member of society. Without this belief, oppression will persist, tyranny will become rampant, and the exploitation of resources will expand, consequently leading to the trinity of devastation: poverty, ignorance, and disease. No amount of financial wealth can prevent the decline of a nation in the face of these destructive forces.

Hence, any notion that the annihilation of Israel can be easily attained through unity or seeking external assistance is a fallacy. Such solidarity is elusive and even if accomplished, a military triumph over Israel and the reclamation of Palestine would not ameliorate the turmoil within us. Consequently, losing Palestine a second or even a third time becomes a plausible outcome, because one who is defeated internally cannot win externally.

Our progress has been hindered by various obstacles, rendering the implementation of social and economic progress impossible. For example, religious clerics play a pivotal role in our societies, while they don’t matter in other countries. Even important decisions like signing a peace treaty with Israel – a sovereign and strategic decision – require a fatwa from Al-Azhar in a country as large as Egypt. Some may argue that this is a mere formality, but the uncomfortable truth is that such formalities have caused considerable damage to individuals and small nations alike.

One last thought: Hamas is widely applauded, and its monumental achievement cannot be denied. However, the reality remains that very few Palestinians, or others for that matter, are willing to submit to its rule. This is because Hamas seeks to dominate not just Palestine but also our neighboring nations, in accordance with the extremist ideology of the Muslim Brotherhood, which advocates for an Islamic caliphate. Under its rule, there is no constitution, no judicial system, and no basic freedoms. Instead, we are faced with a harsh and oppressive regime, where extremist views are enforced, and modernity is frowned upon. – Ahmed Al-Sarraf

Translated by Asaf Zilberfarb.