Spotlight on Syria, following fresh airstrikes

The IDF said overnight that in response to the attack toward the Golan Heights on Saturday, IDF fighter jets struck terror infrastructure sites in Syria.

This comes amid tensions in the north and in the wake of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah’s speech.

On Saturday evening the IDF also said that in response to attacks “IDF fighter jets struck a series of terror targets in Lebanon.

Among these terror targets were terror infrastructure and military posts belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization.” There had been anti-tank dire and other threats on Saturday from Lebanon. The attack from Syria took place in the evening when sirens sounded in the Golan Heights.

“Two launches were identified from Syria toward Israeli territory that fell in open areas,” the IDF said. Israeli reserve soldiers seen during a military training in the Golan Heights, northern Israel, on October 29, 2023 (credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)

The incident in Syria was reported by Arab News. It noted that Israel struck terror infrastructure and said that “Israel also struck targets in Syria on Friday after a drone launched from there crashed into a school in the southern town of Eilat…Exchanges of cross-border fire have also taken place regularly along the frontier with Lebanon, as Israel continues to press its offensive against Hamas.” TASS state media in Russia also reported the strikes.

Assad in Saudi Arabia

Syrian regime leader Bashar al-Assad was in Saudi Arabia over the weekend with other leaders to discuss the Gaza conflict. Iran's president was also in Saudi Arabia.

This is an unprecedented gathering of these leaders and it comes a month and a week after the Hamas attack on Israel which killed 1,400 and two weeks after Israel began its ground offensive in Gaza.

According to Al-Ain media in the Gulf, the Syrian regime has warned Israel about these attacks. “Syria had warned against the recurrence of Israeli attacks on its territory, indicating that this could lead to an escalation of violence in the region in a way that would be difficult to control.”

The report said that the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that “Israel’s continuation of its attacks indicates its failure and the escalation of hysteria from which it suffers, due to Syria’s steadfastness in the face of all Israel’s attempts to weaken it and divert it from its position of support for the Palestinian people and their efforts to liberate their land.”

Assad had arrived in Saudi Arabia to attend an Arab League Summit. There has also been a joint Arab-Islamic summit in the Kingdom. Together the joint Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation meeting in the Saudi capital was very important.

Meanwhile, Hassan Nasrallah, the Lebanese Hezbollah leader threatened on Saturday that if the war in Gaza does not end there will be more attacks on the US. This is a clear indication that Hezbollah is linked to the Iranian-backed attacks in Syria and Iraq against the US.

Iran backs Hezbollah and other militias in Iraq and Syria, which together are seen as an “axis of resistance.” As such Nasrallah is now encouraging more anti-American attacks, linking the war in Gaza against Hamas with the broader region. Hezbollah has agents in Syria and so does Iran’s IRGC. Iran has sought to increase threats to Israel from Syria.