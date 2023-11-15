Since the outbreak of war amid Hamas terror attacks on October 7, much of the foreign media around the world has covered the war in a biased way and favored Hamas reports. One of the networks that has received the most criticism from within Israel is the Qatar-based Al Jazeera network, which broadcasts non-stop from the Gaza Strip.

In a short interview that was broadcast on Al Jazeera Tuesday from the Al-Aqsa hospital in Gaza, a Gazan resident publicly criticized Hamas. "Why are the members of the organization hiding among the citizens?", the man asked.

Al-Jazeera reporter interviews a wounded elderly man at a Gaza hospital about how he got hurt. His answer?“Why is Hamas hiding among us civilians? Why don’t they go to hell and hide there instead?" The reporters quickly ends the interview…. pic.twitter.com/nB1EOOxY8l — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 14, 2023

Upon hearing the man’s statement, the Al Jazeera reporter of the network took the microphone and immediately changed the subject – presumably because he dared to challenge the ruthless Hamas regime, which does not allow dissent against their rule.

Al Jazeera’s anti-Israel coverage

AL JAZEERA headquarters in Doha, Qatar: The suit that Al Jazeera has filed at the ICC could shine an embarrassing spotlight on the network itself, says the writer. (credit: Imad Creidi/Reuters)

In recent weeks, Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi has pushed for the Qatari network to be closed down in Israel. Initially, he said this was because the channel's content was damaging to national morale, but changed it to the channel risking national security after seeking legal counsel.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a group of Jewish-American leaders that during his meeting with the Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdel-Rahman Al-Thani In Doha to moderate the broadcasts of the Al Jazeera network regarding the war in Gaza.

Al Jazeera is funded by the government of Qatar and is considered to be a tool to gain political influence over public opinion in the Middle East and around the world. Blinken's request indicates that the US believes that the nature of Al Jazeera's broadcasts about the war increases the chances of an escalation of the situation in the region. Advertisement

Blinken told the heads of Jewish organizations in the US that he asked the Qatari government to change its public stance concerning Hamas during his visit to Doha, according to two sources who attended the meeting. According to the participants, Blinken brought up Al Jazeera broadcasts about the war, which is considered very sympathetic towards Hamas, and suggested toning down pro-Hamas rhetoric as an example of a step the Qatari government can take to balance their news coverage.

Ariella Mardsen contributed to this report.