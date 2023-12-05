Egyptian Defense Minister discusses Gaza at Egypt Defense Expo

Egypt’s Defense Minister Mohamed Zaki issued a warning about escalation in Gaza on Monday during the opening of the Egypt Defense Expo.

Zaki discussed the “extremely dangerous and sensitive curve that the Palestinian issue is witnessing,” according to Egypt Today and reports at Al-Ain media.

He also warned that the current crisis could lead to a new reality and that it was important to contain the conflict. Egypt is concerned about ramifications for Sinai, which neighbors the Gaza Strip.

Zaki called for protecting the peace in the region and in Gaza. Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi also attended the inauguration of the third edition of the Egypt Defense Expo (EDEX 2023) on Monday.

Egypt has played a key role in mediation in the wake of the Hamas attack against Israel. It has also helped in facilitating hostage transfers and humanitarian aid. Humanitarian aid arrives via El Arish. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi gives a televised statement on the attack in North Sinai, in Cairo, Egypt November 24, 2017 (credit: EGYPT STATE TV/ VIA REUTERS)

Also, Egypt is a key partner of Gulf countries that are helping Gaza. Egypt, Jordan, and other countries have openly said they are against any Palestinians being displaced from Gaza.

UAE and Morocco reinforce "deep-rooted" bonds

In addition, on Monday President Sheikh Mohamed of the UAE received Morocco’s King Mohammed VI. "I was pleased to welcome my brother King Mohammed VI of Morocco to the UAE today, for a visit that reinforced the close and deep-rooted bonds between our two nations and our people," Sheikh Mohamed wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Together we signed a declaration towards an innovative partnership in the economic, trade, and investment fields, and we held talks reiterating our shared vision for regional peace, stability, and progress." Advertisement

The two leaders discussed the importance of international support for a ceasefire in Gaza and the protection of civilians.

Both Morocco and the UAE have relations with Israel as does Egypt. These are key countries in the region and their views on Gaza are important.

The Emirates News Agency also said that Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and King Mohammed VI discussed several regional and international issues. Taken together the reports from Egypt and the reports of the UAE and Morocco meeting are important regional developments.