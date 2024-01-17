Blinken: Jewish lives don’t matter more than Palestinian ones

Palestinian lives are as important as Jewish ones, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued the World Economic Forum at Davos, Switzerland, when quizzed on the matter by veteran journalist Thomas Friedman. “Do Jewish lives matter more than Palestinian and Muslim and Christian lives, given the incredible asymmetry in [civilian] casualties” in the Gaza war, Friedman said. Blinken quickly replied: “No.”

US efforts to provide aid to Gazans

He then expanded on the answer, stressing that “for me and for so many of us, what we are seeing every single day in Gaza is gut-wrenching. The suffering we are seeing among innocent men and children breaks my heart. The question is, what is to be done.”

The Biden administration has been harshly criticized for not forcing Israel to halt the Gaza war in light of Hamas assertions that over 24,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza war-related violence. Israel has claimed that 9,000 of those fatalities have been combatants. US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan attends a session during the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, January 16, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE)

Blinken spoke of US efforts to reduce Palestinian casualties and increase humanitarian assistance to Gaza. “But that in no way, shape, or form takes away from the tragedy we have seen and continue to see. All I can tell you on a purely human level, it is devastating, but it reinforces the conviction to do everything we can in this moment to try and make a difference in the day and day out” as well as to arrive at a larger resolution for Israel’s conflict with the Palestinians the Middle East.

"There has to be another way that answers Israel's most profound concerns and questions," Blinken said.Israel can't allow for another attack like the one executed against it by Hamas, Blinken said, as he referenced the incident sparked the Gaza war in which 1,200 people were killed in southern Israel, and another 250 were seized as hostages.

Outside of Israel, there are large portions of the international community that do not believe that October 7 happened, “that Hamas slaughtered men, women, and children, that it executed parents in front of their kids, that it executed kids in front of their parents, that it burned families alive. They do not believe it,” Blinken said.

Challenges in creating a two-state solution

The biggest challenge is dehumanization, “the inability to see the humanity in the other,” and when that happens, “you get so hardened that you're willing to do and accept things that you wouldn’t if the humanity of the other was front and center in your consciousness,” Blinken said.

What is needed is leaders who understand this and are prepared to act on it, he stated. He spoke of the importance of that leadership in preparing Palestinian, Arab, and Israeli society for a regional resolution that would lead to peace, such as Israeli normalization, including with Saudi Arabia and Palestinian statehood. “When in previous times we came close to resolving the Palestinian question, getting a Palestinian state, the view then, Camp David, other places, was that Arab leaders, Palestinians leaders had not done enough to prepare their own people for this profound change,” Blinken said on Thursday. Now, one also has to ask if “Israeli society prepared to engage on these questions, is it prepared to have that mindset, that is challenging,” Blinken explained. “It is doubly challenging when you are focused intently on Gaza and all the security questions that are the day-in and day-out life for Israelis and Palestinians alike,” he stated. “You now have something that you did not have before, and that is, Arab countries and Muslim countries, even beyond the region, that are prepared to have a relationship with Israel in terms of its integration, its normalization, its security that they were never prepared to have before,” Blinken said. “But you have an absolute conviction by those countries, one that we share, that this has to include a pathway to a Palestinian state,” he said. To that end as well, there has to be a stronger and reformed Palestinian Authority, Blinken stressed. The challenge is getting to the point where these opportunities can be actualized, Blinken said, adding that he believed that this new reality of Middle East regional normalization with Israel and Palestinian statehood must happen now. “We are in the midst of human tragedy in so many ways. … for Israelis and Palestinians alike, I feel the fierce urgency of now. Seeing if we can start the move to this different vision, to this different equation, to this different integration that has to begin as quickly possible,” Blinken said.